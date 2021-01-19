Discovery Behavioral Health Opens New Treatment Facilities in Crownsville

Discovery's new facility will feature two residences for evidence-based treatment. The residences are part of the Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program, serving adults 18 years and older with mental health illnesses, including trauma, anxiety, depression, self-harm, and bipolar disorder. Treatment programs are short term, generally running for 30-60 days and are gender-inclusive with an interactive community atmosphere where patients maintain a sense of independence, responsibility, and accountability.

"Mental health issues are becoming more common. There is a great need for programs like these that address behavioral health in a holistic and individualized way," said John Peloquin, President and CEO of Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc.

A 2018 study published by the National Institute of Mental Health found that nearly 1 in 5 U.S. adults are living with a mental illness. Likewise, young adults aged 18–25 years old had the highest prevalence of mental illness compared to adults age 25 and older.

"These comprehensive programs have a low patient-to-staff ratio allowing patients to get the individual attention they need while still having opportunities to engage with others. The treatment plans incorporate the patient's family and/or support system and their discharge planning begins on day one," said Peloquin.

The Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program will provide a personalized treatment plan, where patients can recover in a real-life setting. Clinicians on site will help patients to engage in treatment methods such as trauma-informed cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), acceptance commitment therapy (ACT), exposure and response prevention (ERP) therapy, and more.

"Too often, behavioral health disorders are overlooked and unchecked with little resources available for those who desperately need them," said Peloquin. Discovery Behavioral Health is creating a safe haven for patients to find solace and take that difficult first step to embark on their recovery process that will eventually lead to a restored quality of life.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc. is a leading U.S. behavioral health network delivering accessible, evidence-based care within hospital and community-based centers. Treatment programs include substance use, eating disorder and mental health centers. With more than 100 treatment centers nationwide, Discovery's levels of care include detoxification centers, residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs for preteens, adolescents, and adults. The company was established in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange County, California. For more information, visit: www.discoverybehavioralhealth.com

CONTACT: Sandra Sellani, 949-463-8683, [email protected]

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health

Related Links

https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

