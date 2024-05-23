Discovery Cove Orlando Invites Summer Travelers to Explore Florida's Award Winning and Only All-inclusive Theme Park

Florida's ONLY all-inclusive theme park, including breakfast, lunch and snacks, plus unlimited beverages, including beer and wine

Up-close animal encounters, including new experiences with flamingos and sharks

Limited-time Memorial Day sale with BIG savings, plus upgrade opportunity for unlimited visits to SeaWorld and Aquatica

ORLANDO, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Discovery Cove® Orlando invites travelers to immerse themselves in Florida's only all-inclusive theme park. A recipient of Good Housekeeping's 2024 Family Travel Award, Discovery Cove is an unexpected tropical oasis in the heart of Central Florida, offering an amazing array of animal encounters and exclusive experiences, including three all-new animal encounters.

"As the only all-inclusive theme park in Florida, Discovery Cove offers our guests a welcome break from the kind of worries and added costs associated with some 'big park' experiences," said Brad Gilmour, Discovery Cove's Park President. "This summer, we're inviting guests to ditch the crowds and hassle to discover what it really means to relax and enjoy a day of awe-inspiring, bucket-list experiences in an all-inclusive, world-class setting."

At Discovery Cove, guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to swim with dolphins in the Dolphin Lagoon, snorkel with fish and rays in The Grand Reef, hand-feed exotic birds in the Explorer's Aviary, and soak up the sun while relaxing on pristine white sandy beaches. As part of the all-inclusive experience, guests enjoy a freshly prepared breakfast and lunch, as well as unlimited snacks throughout the day, plus unlimited beverages, including beer and wine (for guests 21+). Parking, lockers, wetsuits, and swim gear are also included with every admission.

Adding to its list of award-winning bucket-list experiences, Discovery Cove recently announced the opening of three all-new animal encounters: the Flamingo Point habitat, Shark Snorkel program, and Ultimate Animal Experience.

Flamingo Point is a vibrant and spacious habitat within the lush landscapes of Discovery Cove, where guests can observe these graceful creatures up close while learning from the park's expert aviculturists. Observation at Flamingo Point is included with admission, but guests who want an even closer experience can upgrade to enjoy the Flamingo Mingle . Offered throughout the day, the Flamingo Mingle program (starting at $59.00 ) allows small groups of guests to step inside the habitat for a more personalized and intimate "flamingle" experience with the birds, as well as a question-and-answer session with the park's expert aviculturists. There are a limited number of spots available each day, so guests are encouraged to make reservations in advance. A portion of the proceeds from Flamingo Mingle benefits Audubon Florida.





Just in time for summer travel planning, Discovery Cove is offering a limited-time Memorial Day savings of 20% (40% for Florida residents) plus a complimentary Premium Drink Package (a $40 value per person) that includes unlimited mixed drinks, frozen cocktails, wines, beers, and signature drinks throughout the day. In addition, starting as low as $48, guests can add to their Discovery Cove day with unlimited visits to SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando (valid for up to 14 consecutive days).

For more information and to book an all-inclusive day at Discovery Cove, visit DiscoveryCove.com.

