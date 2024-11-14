DISCOVERY COVE® SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2025 FAMILY TRAVEL AWARD WINNER FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Cove® announced today that the all-inclusive day resort was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2025 Family Travel Awards. The full award feature can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2025.

An all-inclusive tropical oasis in the heart of Orlando, Discovery Cove provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to swim with dolphins, snorkel with thousands of tropical fish and rays, hand-feed exotic birds and more. The park offers an intimate and elevated experience, limiting the capacity so guests can enjoy a full day at their leisure while enjoying immersive animal adventures and animal expert encounters. For those that simply want to soak up the sun and relax, the resort is surrounded by white sandy beaches, tranquil lagoons, winding rivers and soothing currents. As part of the all-inclusive experience, guests enjoy freshly prepared breakfast, lunch and limitless snacks and drinks throughout the day, including beer and wine (for guests 21+). Parking, lockers, wetsuits and swim gear are also included.

The travel editors and product experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute spent nine months reviewing hundreds of submissions for this year's GH Family Travel Awards program. To find the best travel gear, scientists, engineers and analysts tested products for performance, durability and ease of use in the GH Institute Labs. They also had over 150 consumer testers try out the gear and services during their real-world travels. Simultaneously, a group of seasoned travel writers reviewed submissions to find the best vacation destinations for every type of family, and more than 85 testers visited these submissions in real life to share feedback on a range of standardized criteria. Winners were selected based on attributes like quality, innovation, value, convenience, safety and more.

"As a two-time Good Housekeeping Family Travel Award winner, we proudly bear this distinguished seal of recognition and approval," said Brad Gilmour, Park President of Discovery Cove. "This award is directly attributed to our team's commitment to serving up amazing experiences for all kinds of families to connect with animals in an incomparable environment, while creating lifelong memories together."

For more information, and to make a reservation visit DiscoveryCove.com.

About Discovery Cove

Recently named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 & 2025 Family Travel Awards and the #1 theme park in Orlando by USA Today, Discovery Cove® provides guests with fun, inspiring and memorable experiences surrounded by tropical reefs, winding rivers, and white, sandy shores. Freshly prepared meals, snacks and beverages throughout the day and swim gear are included. DiscoveryCove.com

Media Contact:

Maria Hayworth

Hayworth Public Relations

386-677-7000 x 1

[email protected]

Click here for images

SOURCE Discovery Cove Orlando