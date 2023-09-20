Discovery Cube Orange County's Second Annual Pumpkin Palooza Celebration Welcomes all to have a Spooky Good Time this Halloween

Tickets on sale starting September 20; Event includes two floors of ghoulish fun starting October 7 through October 31, 2023

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Cube, Southern California's leading children's science museum, is calling all ghosts and goblins to come experience the second annual Pumpkin Palooza event at the Orange County campus starting Saturday, Oct. 7 through Tuesday, Oct. 31. The not-so-frightfully delightful event features two floors of fun, including an interactive dance party, bumper cars, life-size corn mazes and so much more.

Pumpkin Palooza - Second Annual Event

The seasonal festival of science fun invites kids of all ages to experience the perfect formula of tricks and treats resulting in scientifically silly Halloween activities. Guests can visit the first-floor festival showcase that will include bumper cars, a life-size pumpkin house, inflatable corn maze, interactive pumpkin science demonstrations, and more! Afterwards, head to the second-floor Showcase Theater for the pulse-pounding interactive dance party that includes a giant 20' pumpkin DJ named "Jack-o-Lynn" set to a soundtrack of Halloween favorites.

Pumpkin Palooza will be happening select days between Oct. 7 to 31. The following limited-time activities will be available:

The Pumpkin Palooza Dance Party: An interactive dance party that includes a giant 20 ft. projection-mapped DJ named "Jack-o-Lynn" spinning some of today's most popular dance hits.

An interactive dance party that includes a giant 20 ft. projection-mapped DJ named "Jack-o-Lynn" spinning some of today's most popular dance hits. Ride Boo's Bumper Cars: Caution! Little ghosts and goblins will be flying around a man-made track as they learn the laws of motion and speed.

Caution! Little ghosts and goblins will be flying around a man-made track as they learn the laws of motion and speed. Crazy Mazes: Guests will unleash their cognitive abilities as they make their way through two crazy maze challenges.

Guests will unleash their cognitive abilities as they make their way through two crazy maze challenges. Pumpkinology 101: Inspire your inner scientist by making glow-in-the dark slime, learning about the size of pumpkins using "pi", and testing your speed with a marble run race.

"Halloween is the perfect time of year to treat (and also trick) our members and guests to a hair-raising list of STEM-related activities," said Joe Adams, CEO, Discovery Cube. "After last year's smashing success of Pumpkin Palooza, we can't wait to captivate our visitors with even more ghoulishly delightful activities."

Tickets for the fall festival experience are on sale starting September 20 for $12 (Discovery Cube general admission required) and includes costume parades every Saturday and Sunday and a very special Trick or Treating experience on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, 2023. To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.discoverycube.org/events/pumpkin-palooza/.

Discovery Cube Orange County is located at 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92705. For hours of operation, please visit: https://www.discoverycube.org/orange-county/visit/.

About Discovery Cube

Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube is an award winning 501(c)(3) nonprofit children's science museum committed to serving the needs and interests of children, educators, and the community at large. With locations in Los Angeles and Orange County, the Cube has hosted over one million children to date to INSPIRE, EDUCATE, and IMPACT young minds with more than one hundred engaging science-based programs, activities, and exhibits. Discovery Cube is focused on four core initiatives - STEM proficiency, early childhood education, healthy living, and environmental stewardship – and offers a range of free and discounted STEM programs, field trips, and digital resources for schools to maximize access for children and educators. For more information, visit discoverycube.org.

