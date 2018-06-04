Discovery Data Acquires Financial Media Group

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Data, the leading provider of data on firms and professionals in the financial services and insurance industries, announced it has acquired essentially all the business assets of Financial Media Group.

Discovery Data to provide its premium products and services to Financial Media Group clients

Resulting in 1,200 institutions and over 20,000 users of Discovery Data

All clients benefiting from expanded resources and key product investments

The acquisition expands Discovery Data's client coverage to 1,200 institutions and over 20,000 users across asset managers, wealth advisors, custodians, clearing firms, insurance companies and service providers.

"I am excited to welcome our new clients from Financial Media Group," stated Bob Herrmann, CEO of Discovery Data. "We have accomplished a great deal in the last two years since acquiring Meridian-IQ, but there is so much more we want to do to provide value to our clients. Acquiring Financial Media Group allows us to accelerate the investments we have been making to advance our offerings even further."

About Discovery Data

Discovery Data offers a consolidated view of the financial services industry, including all BD and RIA firms, over 700,000 reps, 2,200 trust companies and 1.8 million insurance agents. Access is provided via subscription to an online portal and through a Salesforce app, custom API integrations, and secure HTTPS and FTP sites. In addition, Discovery Data is the industry leader in CRM data hygiene services and experts in data-driven market insight and marketing campaigns. Many of the world's largest and most successful institutions rely on Discovery Data to understand the industry and to identify, reach and do business with firms and professionals throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.discoveryco.com.

