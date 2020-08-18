Discovery Data and AdvisorTarget Announce Partnership Integrating Predictive Behavioral Data Signals With Actionable Advisor Profiles to Empower Sales and Marketing

EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Data, the market leader with superior data and analytics on firms and people in the financial services and insurance industries, has announced the integration of AdvisorTarget's predictive behavioral data signals within their cloud-based platform and marketing services to empower sales and marketing teams with timely insights and sophisticated targeting capabilities.

Discovery Data and AdvisorTarget

The direct connection between Discovery Data's advisor profiles and AdvisorTarget's predictive advisor intent signals allows wholesalers, marketers and recruiters to connect with individual advisors that fit their ideal market and have recently expressed interest in their product or firm.

AdvisorTarget's patented, cookie-free technology solution captures the organic editorial reading choices of known advisors on select industry content sites, continuously developing CRD-level profiles. Advanced data science practices then surface the advisors' most active interests and purchase intent, signaling timely, context-rich opportunities for firms to engage advisors, building thought leadership, AUM, revenue and recruiting effectiveness. Coupled with Discovery Data's robust platform and marketing services, organizations can execute go-to-market strategies powered by AdvisorTarget's actionable intent signals.

One AdvisorTarget client data study done by a top broker-dealer showed advisor purchase intent signals were highly predictive. If an advisor read about a specific asset class (e.g. small cap equities or emerging market bonds), 96% of the time they transacted in that asset class in the same quarter.

"We are very excited to partner with AdvisorTarget and offer our clients the most accurate and trusted information on advisors along with predictive, actionable intelligence," stated Craig Katz, Executive Vice President of Discovery Data. "No other solution in the marketplace can provide this level of insight and ability to target in such a timely and effective way."

"This unique partnership gives clients complete confidence in their data-driven decisions by offering both an identity-lock on advisors and a predictive view of purchase behavior. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Discovery Data to bring this unprecedented opportunity to clients," said Duncan MacDonald-Korth, CEO of AdvisorTarget.

Clients can subscribe to AdvisorTarget through Discovery Data. View the AdvisorTarget offering for more information.

About Discovery Data

Discovery Data provides the most accurate and trusted information on the firms and people essential to the financial services and insurance industries. Their data and analytics create actionable intelligence that enables clients to more effectively target opportunities, fueling business expansion and accelerating revenue growth. With an unwavering focus on data excellence, they deliver unparalleled results for clients' sales, marketing, and recruiting departments.

About AdvisorTarget

AdvisorTarget is a behavioral data intelligence platform, capturing and activating original data on the organic editorial reading interests of high-value professional audiences as they choose what to read on select B2B content websites. As a patented, cookie-free technology solution, AdvisorTarget employs advanced data science practices to signal timely, context-rich, predictive opportunities for sales and marketing organizations to serve and influence critical decision-makers such as financial advisors.

