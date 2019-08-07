Discovery Data Launches Retirement Plans Product

EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Data, the leading financial services industry provider of data and analytics on firms and professionals, has announced the launch of a new product offering that provides detailed retirement plan information.

Discovery Data Retirement Plans delivers data on over 800,000 plans covering $1 trillion in assets and over 50,000 service providers. Included is detailed plan information, sponsor, investment, insurance and other service providers, as well as links to Discovery Data firm and advisor records. A premium link to Morningstar fund reports is also available.

"Discovery Data Retirement Plans simplifies the process of obtaining and using retirement plan data. Many firms are grappling with dozens of Form 5500 files when what they really want is a centralized data source that is organized with understandable plan profiles," stated Bob Herrmann, CEO of Discovery Data. "Our retirement plan data is easily digestible and includes our proprietary plan labels to replace confusing codes and abbreviations."

About Discovery Data

Discovery Data offers a consolidated view of the financial services and insurance industries, including all BD and RIA firms, over 725,000 reps, 2,200 trust companies, 800,000 retirement plans and 1.8 million insurance agents. Access to our data is provided via subscription to an online portal and through our Salesforce app, custom API integrations and secure HTTPS and FTP sites. In addition, we are the industry leader in data hygiene services and experts in data-driven market insight, email marketing campaigns and outbound call center lead generation. Many of the world's largest and most successful institutions rely on Discovery Data to understand the industry and to identify, reach and do business with firms and professionals throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.discoveryco.com.

