Discovery Data Names Saleem Khan Chief Data and Analytics Officer as Company Positions for 2021 Acceleration

Khan was most recently Founder & Managing Partner at HyperPlayn DataWorks, providing data strategy consulting and implementation services to the information services sector including Discovery Data in 2020. Prior to that, Khan was the Global Leader of Data and Analytics Innovation at Dun & Bradstreet. He is a patented inventor with over 15 years of experience in data, technology, and advanced analytics, having held senior positions at successful startups and multinational corporations such as IBM and S&P Global Ratings.

Khan's appointment comes at the heels of the company's November 2020 announcement that it had launched its next generation market intelligence platform in conjunction with the expansion of its market-leading product suite, all fueled by Discovery Data FRAME, the proprietary process behind Discovery Data's ability to deliver the most accurate and impactful data for the financial services and insurance markets. Khan's team will be laser-focused on delivering the highest level of data quality, integrity, and accuracy, well positioning Discovery Data and its clients for growth acceleration in 2021.

"I am delighted to join the Discovery Data team and look forward to the exciting year ahead," said Khan. "We are already underway developing new datasets and tools that we are excited to announce soon."

"Having worked with Saleem in the past I know firsthand his ability to link new datasets and advanced analytics to revenue opportunities. He will help us drive innovation and develop products that accelerate our clients' success," stated Bob Skea, CEO of Discovery Data.

Discovery Data is the leading provider of data, insight, and analytics on the firms and people driving the financial services and insurance industries across North America. The top asset and wealth management, fintech, media, consulting, and insurance companies turn to Discovery Data to improve their business performance. To learn more, visit https://www.discoverydata.com

