Discovery Data Updates Retail RIA Channel 10 Year View Report

EATONTOWN, N.J., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Data, the leading financial services industry provider of data and analytics on firms and professionals, has released the 2019 edition of its Discovery Data Retail RIA Channel - A 10 Year View Report, displaying evidence of a massive shift in the advisor marketplace and highlighting a continued transition to the independently owned retail RIA channel over the next 10 years, alongside a traditional advisor channel that is losing market share.

"A variety of key industry trends and expected changes in the years ahead have been revealed or confirmed by the research conducted on Discovery Data Archive™, the only historical industry database built on more than 100 billion data points," stated Bob Herrmann, CEO of Discovery Data. "The most transformative shift the data shows is a migration of advisors away from being employees of major institutions to being owners or partners of small independent investment advisory firms."

The move from transaction to advisory, advances in technology and changes in regulations have largely been the drivers of the growth in the independently owned retail RIA channel. The Discovery Data report shows unabated growth in the channel over the past 11 years, resulting in an explosion of independently owned retail investment advisory firms, and the acceleration of that growth over the past few years has led Discovery Data to recommend to its clients that they adjust strategy and shift resources to be best positioned to benefit from this change.

"The launch of new RIA firms has been increasing as advisors across the industry observe the success other advisors are experiencing," said Bob Herrmann. "Added to the continued launch of new firms is the maturing of the channel, which is resulting in an increase in the number of advisors per firm and the average assets under management per firm."

With expected asset growth of 159% over the next 10 years to $7.5 trillion, the retail RIA channel may be the most important market segment in 2028.

Clients of Discovery Data reference this report to help with business and strategic planning throughout the year. Updates are provided monthly and made available within Discovery Data. Custom research and consulting are also available to Discovery Data clients as a subscriber to Discovery Data Insights.

