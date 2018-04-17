Discovery en Español's Original Game Show "DEBATE GOLEADOR" Puts Soccer Gurus To The Test

DEBATE GOLEADOR is a 14 episode "game show" where five contestants are asked a variety of soccer related questions that will determine if they are eliminated or if they make it to the next round. A new player will join in every episode and the final five will compete to win a trip to the soccer world championship in Russia.

DEBATE GOLEADOR will feature special guests including Kikin Fonseca, Miguel "El Piojo" Herrera, Oswaldo Sánchez, and Luis "El Matador" Hernández. Latino participants from all over the country must answer a variety of questions ranging from specific soccer data such as historical dates, iconic players, or unique plays, to details on the most famous soccer stars of all time. Their soccer knowledge is put to the test in each question with only one goal in mind: make it to the final and win the all-paid expense trip to Russia. (Watch promo here).

DEBATE GOLEADOR is a Discovery en Español production headed by Michela Giorelli, Rafael Rodríguez, and Jimmy Herrera. It was produced by Nippur Media under the executive production of Gerardo Brandy and Martín Solmesky. For more information, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/discoveryenespanol, Twitter @DiscoveryenESP, and Instagram @discoveryenespanol.

