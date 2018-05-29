Discovery Familia Welcomes New Members To The Family

Starting June 4, Discovery Familia will premiere popular and successful home renovation and food competition programs such as Remodelación en pareja (Fixer Upper), Rescatando propiedades (Flip or Flop), Los cazahogares (House Hunters), Chopped: Eliminado (Chopped) y Juegos en el super con Guy (Guy's Grocery Games). It will also offer content featuring Latin American personalities, such as Locos x el Asado.

Well-known personalities including Chip and Joanna Gaines, Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay, Ted Allen, and Alton Brown will join the network's programming line-up by sharing their culinary, home improvement and decorating expertise, bringing at the same time all the drama and stress that comes with cooking contests and home renovations.

New series descriptions are as follows:

Juegos en el super con Guy (Guy's Grocery Games)- Monday, June 4 -7pm ET

Guy Fieri sends four talented chefs running through the aisles in a grocery store cooking competition. The chefs are hit by real-world challenges like finding workarounds when all the essential ingredients are suddenly "out-of-stock" or having to create a masterpiece when you can only cook with "5 items or less" or on a $10 budget.

Locos X el Asado- Monday, June 4 -9pm ET

Hosted by "El Laucha" and his friends, the show takes place in a homie space covered with local flavors while they prepare extraordinary asados, show a variety of cooking techniques and details about the different meat cuts, sauces, and secret tricks. The new series also takes on a tour of Buenos Aires and its surroundings, and introduces unique characters.

Remodelación en pareja (Fixer Upper)- Wednesday, June 6- 9pm E/P

Chip and Joanna Gaines help homebuyers in Waco, Texas, look past the superficial and buy the worst house in the best neighborhood. With his expertise in construction and her keen design sense, Chip and Jo transform potential-rich houses into their clients' dream homes.

Rescatando propiedades (Flip or Flop)- Wednesday, June 6- 10pm E/P

Flipping team Tarek and Christina have viewers on the edge of their seats as they purchase dilapidated properties for cash and then renovate and flip them for resale.

Chopped: Eliminado (Chopped)- Sunday, June 10 - 9E/P

Chopped is a cooking competition that's all about skill, speed and ingenuity, where four up-and-coming chefs compete before a panel of three expert judges. Course by course, the chefs must take a basket of mystery ingredients and turn it into an extraordinary meal. Host Ted Allen leads the high-energy, high-pressure competition, and in the end, only one chef will make the cut and win $10,000.

Sabotaje en la cocina (Cutthroat Kitchen)- Sunday, June 10- 9E/P

The new series hands four chefs $25,000 and the opportunity to spend that money on helping themselves or sabotaging their competitors. Ingredients will be thieved, utensils destroyed and valuable time on the clock lost when these chefs compete to cook delicious dishes while also having to out-plot the competition. With Alton Brown as the devilish provocateur, we see just how far one chef will go to ensure they have the winning dish.

Los cazahogares (House Hunters, House Hunters International and Tiny House Hunters)- Friday, June 22- 7pm ET

These series take viewers behind the scenes as individuals, couples and families learn what to look for and decide whether or not a home is meant for them. Focusing on the emotional experience of finding and purchasing a new home, each episode shows the process as buyers search for a home whether it's in their home town, across the globe or looking to downsize their living space.

Derrota a Bobby Flay (Beat Bobby Flay)- Monday, July 9- 10pm E/P

In this competition series, two talented chefs go head-to-head for the chance to put their culinary skills to the test against Bobby Flay. The winner moves on to the ultimate battle -- facing off against Bobby Flay -- but not without an advantage: our challenger chooses the dish they will both be judged on. Can Bobby come up with the winning dish with no time to prepare?

About Discovery Familia

Part of Discovery Communications, Discovery Familia is a Spanish-language network dedicated to Hispanic women and the things that matter in their lives. During the day, the Discovery Kids block provides a safe environment for children with entertaining, programming, and in the evening, the channel offers programming for women, focusing on topics such as home décor, food, health, beauty and family. Discovery Familia also reaches audiences across screens on the ''Discovery Familia GO'' TV Everywhere app. For more information, please follow us on Facebook @discoveryfamilia, Twitter @ DiscoveryFam and Instagram @ Discovery.familia.

