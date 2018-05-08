Discovery For Publishers Re-Invents Search

According to Keeeb CEO Konrad Gulla, "Discovery for Publishers increases access to a client's relevant content. That promotes greater usage, productivity, and loyalty among end users, who needn't waste time sifting through generic web searches. Discovery automatically displays updated proprietary content and new products that can be converted into actionable intelligence."

Newly hired to lead US sales as Head of Publishing Development, Ron Stokes brings his expertise in the media industry to introducing Discovery for Publishers to leaders in the knowledge economy. Previously, Stokes led the growth of New York magazine's consumer advertising through a successful transformation from print to digital that grew the regional's 400k readers to a national audience of more than 44 million across multiple websites, mobile units, apps, and social media.

ABOUT KEEEB

Keeeb Inc. was founded in 2011 to improve the ways people discover and share digital content. Today enterprise companies worldwide use Keeeb products to provide next-gen knowledge management. Clients include Deloitte, Siemens, and Daimler. In addition to Discovery for Publishers, Keeeb's cloud-based applications are: Keeeb Collections, which enables users to curate and connect relevant data in a visually appealing, easy-to use interface that can be shared in real time; and Keeeb Cortex, which applies AI to outperform keyword-based search by understanding what a user asks for and instantly yielding relevant content.

