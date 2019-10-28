Discovery, Inc. and Comscore Announce Broad Strategic Partnership Across Measurement, Targeting and Segmentation

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) and Comscore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced a number of multi-year strategic agreements for the use of Comscore's audience measurement and consumer insights tools, as well as for a deeper partnership that will innovate the next generation of measurement capabilities.

The agreements expand the partnership between the two companies and further integrate Comscore's suite of products across Discovery's platforms, including Comscore's TV Essentials (TVE) for advanced advertising, and Comscore's Campaign Ratings (CCR), which offer significant advancement in demonstrating the multi-platform reach of an advertising campaign. Discovery also renewed contracts for the use of Comscore's OnDemand Essentials (ODE) and Digital Audience tools, and for the continuation of Discovery's participation in the development of ExtendedTV.

"Discovery is committed to changing the current measurement paradigm in order to more accurately and efficiently capture video consumption across multiple platforms. As we accelerate our focus on providing consumers with the most compelling digital video and direct-to-consumer experiences, our agreements with Comscore underscore our commitment to innovating with a variety of partners to better capture cross-platform viewing and build new currency alternatives that can give advertisers and marketers the most complete, accurate and efficient measurement," said Keith Kazerman, EVP, Digital Sales, Advanced Advertising and Research, Discovery, Inc. "Comscore has shown an ability to listen to their partners, develop new technologies, and bring new thinking and new energy to what is the weakest link in today's industry value chain. We look forward to our continued work with Comscore and supporting new ways to create the measurement platforms of the future."

"Discovery is both a leading media firm and a valued client. We are delighted to be working with Discovery to transform what it means to provide the most complete and trusted set of tools, data and analytics in an increasingly cross-platform world," said Carol Hinnant, Executive Vice President, National Services, Comscore. "As Discovery continues to align their strategic approach - particularly with advanced audiences - we believe we have an advantage with our advanced audience and addressable currency that will help Discovery capitalize on their strategic initiatives."

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

