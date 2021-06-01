Discovery, Inc. Announces "Warner Bros. Discovery" As New Name For Proposed Leading Global Entertainment Company

"Warner Bros. Discovery will aspire to be the most innovative, exciting and fun place to tell stories in the world - that is what the company will be about. We love the new company's name because it represents the combination of Warner Bros.' fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery's global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation and inspiration. There are so many wonderful, creative and journalistic cultures that will make up the Warner Bros. Discovery family. We believe it will be the best and most exciting place in the world to tell big, important and impactful stories across any genre – and across any platform: film, television and streaming."

The initial wordmark for the proposed company includes the iconic line from the Maltese Falcon, "the stuff that dreams are made of," an additional homage to the rich legacy of Warner Bros. and the focus of what the proposed company will be about.

In May, AT&T and Discovery reached a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia's premium entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's leading nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a single company.

Warner Bros. Discovery will bring together the strongest leadership teams, content creators, and high-quality series and film libraries in the media business, while accelerating both companies' plans for leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming services for global consumers. The new company will unite complementary and diverse content strengths with broad appeal — WarnerMedia's robust studios and portfolio of iconic scripted entertainment, animation, news and sports with Discovery's global leadership in unscripted and international entertainment and sports.

The "pure play" content company will own one of the deepest libraries in the world with nearly 200,000 hours of iconic programming and will bring together over 100 of the most cherished, popular and trusted brands in the world under one global portfolio, including: HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery, DC, CNN, WB Games, Turner Sports, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Food Network, TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, Wizarding World, Adult Swim, Eurosport, Magnolia, TLC, Animal Planet, ID and many more.

Warner Bros. Discovery will be able to increase investment and capabilities in original content and programming; create more opportunity for under-represented storytellers and independent creators; serve customers with innovative video experiences and points of engagement; and propel more investment in high-quality, family-friendly nonfiction content.

More information on the agreement between AT&T and Discovery can be found in the initial press release here . A webcast of the May 17 virtual press conference with John Stankey and David Zaslav is available on AT&T's and Discovery's Investor Relations websites at https://investors.att.com/ and https://ir.corporate.discovery.com/investor-relations .

