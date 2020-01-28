Discovery, Inc. Announces Winner Of HGTV Urban Oasis 2019 Home Giveaway In Minneapolis, MN

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real-life entertainment, today announced the winner of the HGTV Urban Oasis® Giveaway 2019 is Fannie Allen of Tucson, AZ. The prize package is valued at $700,000 and includes the brand-new approximately 1,800 square foot, three bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home, and all of its furnishings. The home was constructed by local builder Reuter Walton Construction, planned by local architect Peterssen/Keller Architecture and designed by Bryan Patrick Flynn.

Allen was randomly drawn from over 69 million entries to the sweepstakes, which lasted from October 1 to November 21, 2019. Allen entered nearly every day of the sweepstakes, as she has for years with previous HGTV Home Giveaways. Allen says she was attracted to the furniture and decor of the home, as well as the color combinations throughout the house. She said she particularly loved the backyard and enclosed porch.

"I've been doing it for years," Allen said about entering the HGTV Home Giveaways. "But I never, ever thought I would win! I am not a lucky person."

Allen has lived in Tucson since the late 1970s, with time also spent in the Southeast United States and Belgium, when her husband's military work relocated them there. She has never been to Minneapolis but enjoyed viewing the around the area coverage on HGTV.com.

Located near Minnehaha Falls, one of the city's oldest and most spectacular parks, HGTV Urban Oasis 2019 is in the Hiawatha neighborhood, just southeast of downtown Minneapolis. The neighborhood includes open green spaces, as well as local shops, restaurants and events for locals to enjoy. The home's design is reflective of Viking and Nordic culture, embracing the Danish lifestyle trend "hygge," in which a home is designed to be comfortable and cozy throughout. The color scheme is bold with prominently black and whites with pops of muted grays, pinks and blues with hints of natural elements.

Sponsors of HGTV Urban Oasis 2019 include Overstock.com, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Lumber Liquidators, 3M, Kohler Co., SimpliSafe Home Security, Duluth Trading Company, VELUX® No Leak Skylights and LEVOLOR®.

About HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 16.8 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit https://corporate.discovery.com/ and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

SOURCE Discovery, Inc.