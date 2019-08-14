Discovery, Inc. Partners with Gamut to Bring Lifestyle Packages to OTT

As OTT media consumption grows aggressively in the U.S., Gamut, a subsidiary of Cox Media Group, is perfectly positioned to help advertisers capitalize on this opportunity and reach highly-engaged and valuable OTT audiences with buying power.

"Gamut is obviously a market leader in the OTT industry and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to help advertisers reach and connect with their target consumers," said Jill Steinhauser, Senior Vice President at Discovery. "With their team of in-house OTT experts, and data-driven local market insights, we see this partnership as a great opportunity to accelerate the growth of our OTT business."

With Discovery's acquisition of Scripps Networks, Discovery now delivers over 2 billion minutes watched per month and has a 20% share of key demos, A25-54 and W25-54 in the U.S.*

"This is an exciting time for Gamut as we partner with Discovery to bring our advertisers access to Discovery's world class, brand-safe programming," said Rachel Williamson, President of Gamut. "As advertisers shift their attention towards the growing OTT category, Gamut is perfectly positioned to meet the demand in the marketplace."

As the trusted leader in the OTT industry, Gamut is dedicated to bringing its advertising partners the industry's best content, audiences and local advertising solutions. This preferred partnership with Discovery will allow Gamut to not only continue to lead, but define the OTT advertising space.

Source: Broadcasting & Cable "Upfronts 2017: Discovery Takes TLC OTT, Adds Olympic Snapchat Channel" March 2018

About Gamut

Gamut, a subsidiary of Cox Media Group, is a solutions-based digital advertising organization focused on connecting brands to their most relevant consumers and communities, across all platforms. Gamut and its best-in-class OTT product, Gamut TOTAL℠, empower advertisers through guaranteed premium inventory, advanced fraud-free options and maximized campaign performance. Founded on a century of success laid down by our parent company Cox Enterprises, Gamut delivers effective advertising campaigns that combine over 20 years of experience in the digital space with data, insights and quality inventory. For more information about Gamut, please visit www.gamut.media.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

