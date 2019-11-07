Discovery, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery said, "Discovery once again delivered strong financial results across our portfolio, generating healthy revenue growth in the U.S. and internationally, and significant operational efficiencies from our ongoing transformation efforts. We also made progress in the buildout of our digital ecosystems that leverage our owned programming and brand strength. With a solid financial profile and strong balance sheet, we are able to invest meaningfully in our business and create additional value for shareholders."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Total Company revenues increased 3% to $2,678 million or increased 5% ex-FX (1) .

U.S. advertising revenues increased 3% and distribution increased 6%; and



International advertising revenues increased 10% and distribution increased 8%, ex-FX.

Net income increased to $262 million and diluted EPS increased to $0.35 per share.

Adjusted OIBDA (2) increased 6% to $1,126 million or increased 9% ex-FX.

Adjusted EPS (3) was $0.87 per diluted share, excluding certain items.

Free cash flow (4) decreased 3% to $884 million .

The Company repurchased nearly 12 million shares for $300 million , at an average price of $25.93 per share.

Dollars in millions, except

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, per share amounts

2019

2018

Change

Ex-FX(1)

2019

2018

Change(5)

Ex-FX(1,5) Total Revenues

$ 2,678



$ 2,592



3 %

5 %

$ 8,270



$ 7,744



7 %

9 % Net Income

$ 262



$ 117



NM





$ 1,593



$ 325



NM



U.S. Networks

1,005



901



12 %





3,192



2,536



26 %



International Networks

237



254



(7) %

5 %

742



727



2 %

13 % Total Adjusted OIBDA(6)

$ 1,126



$ 1,060



6 %

9 %

$ 3,566



$ 2,991



19 %

22 % Diluted EPS

$ 0.35



$ 0.16



NM





$ 2.21



$ 0.47



NM



Adjusted EPS

$ 0.87



$ 0.79



10 %





$ 2.70



$ 2.10



29 %



Free Cash Flow

$ 884



$ 907



(3) %





$ 1,978



$ 1,541



28 %



NM: Not meaningful

































Operational Highlights

Food Network Kitchen, a first-of-its-kind direct to consumer product with live, interactive cooking instruction, and a collaboration with Amazon, launched in the U.S.

Discovery was the No. 1 most-watched TV portfolio in the U.S. among women 25-54 for the last six months (7) .

TLC delivered another record-breaking quarter as the No. 1 ad-supported cable network in primetime among women 25-54 and women 18-49, with delivery up 16% and 10%, respectively (8) .

Share of viewing in the top-10 international markets increased 3% on average in the third quarter(9).

Third Quarter 2019 Consolidated Results

Revenues increased 3% to $2,678 million , or increased 5% excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations ("ex-FX") (1) , compared with the prior year's quarter.

Net income increased to $262 million , or $0.35 per diluted share, primarily due to higher operating results, lower restructuring and other charges and to a lesser extent, lower interest expense, partially offset by the impact from a non-cash goodwill impairment charge in our Asia-Pacific region.

Adjusted Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted OIBDA") (2) increased 6% to $1,126 million , as a 12% increase in U.S. Networks Adjusted OIBDA was partially offset by a 7% decrease in International Networks Adjusted OIBDA. Ex-FX, total Adjusted AOIBDA increased 9% and International Networks Adjusted OIBDA increased 5%.

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS") (3) was $0.87 . Adjusted EPS excludes the per share impact from amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net of tax of $0.29 , an after-tax, non-cash impairment on goodwill of $0.21 , and restructuring and other charges, net of tax, of $0.02 .

Free cash flow(4) decreased 3% to $884 million due to an increase in digital investments and capital expenditures, partially offset by lower restructuring and other charges. Cash provided by operating activities increased 2% to $951 million reflecting an increase in net income due to higher operating results and lower restructuring and other charges. Capital expenditures increased $43 million to $67 million due to transformation projects related to technology infrastructure and software development, as well as expenses related to real estate consolidation.

Third Quarter 2019 Segment Results

U.S. Networks

Dollars in millions

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change(5) Advertising

$ 1,019



$ 991



3 %

$ 3,194



$ 2,708



18 % Distribution

681



644



6 %

2,066



1,812



14 % Other

25



39



(36) %

80



108



(26) % Total Revenues

$ 1,725



$ 1,674



3 %

$ 5,340



$ 4,628



15 % Costs of Revenues, Excluding Depreciation & Amortization

434



486



(11) %

1,297



1,297



— % Selling, General & Administrative

286



287



— %

851



795



7 % Adjusted OIBDA

$ 1,005



$ 901



12 %

$ 3,192



$ 2,536



26 %

Revenues increased 3% to $1,725 million .

Growth in advertising was primarily driven by increases in pricing and to a lesser extent, the continued monetization of digital content offerings and inventory, and partially offset by lower overall ratings and the impact of audience declines on the linear networks.



Growth in distribution was primarily driven by increases in contractual affiliate rates and additional carriage on streaming platforms, partially offset by the impact from a decline in overall subscribers.



Total portfolio subscribers for September 2019 were 4% lower than September 2018 , while subscribers to the fully distributed networks were 1% lower.

Operating expenses decreased 7% to $720 million .

Costs of revenues decreased primarily due to content synergies related to the integration of Scripps Networks.



SG&A was flat as reductions in technology, professional services fees and personnel costs due to restructuring and the integration of Scripps Networks were offset by higher marketing expenses.

Adjusted OIBDA increased 12% to $1,005 million .

International Networks

Dollars in millions

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

Change

Ex-FX(1)

2019

2018

Change(4)

Ex-FX(1,5) Advertising

$ 394



$ 374



5 %

10 %

$ 1,253



$ 1,232



2 %

9 % Distribution

520



508



2 %

8 %

1,565



1,577



(1) %

5 % Other

36



34



6 %

12 %

104



256



(59) %

(56) % Total Revenues

$ 950



$ 916



4 %

9 %

$ 2,922



$ 3,065



(5) %

2 % Costs of Revenues, Excluding Depreciation & Amortization

479



449



7 %

8 %

1,483



1,675



(11) %

(7) % Selling, General & Administrative

234



213



10 %

15 %

697



663



5 %

12 % Adjusted OIBDA

$ 237



$ 254



(7) %

5 %

$ 742



$ 727



2 %

13 %

Revenues increased 4% to $950 million . Ex-FX, revenues increased 9%.

Ex-FX, growth in advertising was primarily driven by the consolidation of the UKTV Lifestyle Business, expansion of digital content offerings and to a lesser extent, higher pricing in certain markets in Europe .



Ex-FX, growth in distribution was driven by certain content licensing arrangements, contractual price increases and new channel launches in our Latin America region, increases in digital licensing revenues and growth in Europe related to increases in pricing and monetization of digital content offerings.

Operating expenses increased 8% to $713 million . Ex-FX, operating expenses increased 10%.

Ex-FX, costs of revenues increased primarily due to higher expenses associated with expanded digital content offerings and to a lesser extent, consolidation of the UKTV Lifestyle Business.



Ex-FX, SG&A increased primarily due to higher technology and personnel costs as a result of expanded digital content offerings and higher marketing related expenses.

Adjusted OIBDA decreased 7% to $237 million . Ex-FX, Adjusted OIBDA increased 5%.

Other

The Other segment's revenues of $3 million and Adjusted OIBDA of $1 million were consistent with the prior year's quarter.

Corporate and Inter-Segment Eliminations

Corporate Adjusted OIBDA for the third quarter of 2019 decreased 23% compared with the prior year's quarter, primarily due to expenses associated with transformation projects related to technology infrastructure and software development, as well as facilities-related expenses due to real estate consolidation.

Other Items

Share Buyback

In April 2019, the Company's Board of Directors authorized additional common stock repurchases of up to $1 billion. Under the stock repurchase authorization, management is authorized to purchase shares from time to time through open market purchases at prevailing prices or privately negotiated purchases subject to market conditions and other factors. During the quarter, the Company, pursuant to its existing stock repurchase authorization, repurchased nearly 12 million shares of its Series C common stock for a total of $300 million, at an average price of $25.93 per share.

Full Year 2019 Outlook (10)

Discovery will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement on its quarterly earnings conference call. Details on how to access the call and webcast are included below.

DISCOVERY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:















Advertising

$ 1,413



$ 1,365



$ 4,447



$ 3,940

Distribution

1,201



1,152



3,631



3,389

Other

64



75



192



415

Total revenues

2,678



2,592



8,270



7,744

Costs and expenses:















Costs of revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization

914



934



2,782



2,989

Selling, general and administrative

660



667



1,995



1,963

Depreciation and amortization

322



398



1,014



1,001

Impairment of goodwill

155



—



155



—

Restructuring and other charges

8



224



20



652

Gain on disposition

—



—



—



(84)

Total costs and expenses

2,059



2,223



5,966



6,521

Operating income

619



369



2,304



1,223

Interest expense, net

(163)



(185)



(515)



(558)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



—



(28)



—

(Loss) income from equity investees, net

(11)



9



(20)



(53)

Other expense, net

(1)



(15)



(10)



(84)

Income before income taxes

444



178



1,731



528

Income tax expense

(147)



(43)



(29)



(146)

Net income

297



135



1,702



382

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(29)



(13)



(94)



(41)

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

(6)



(5)



(15)



(16)

Net income available to Discovery, Inc.

$ 262



$ 117



$ 1,593



$ 325

Net income per share allocated to Discovery, Inc. Series A, B and C

common stockholders:















Basic

$ 0.35



$ 0.16



$ 2.22



$ 0.47

Diluted

$ 0.35



$ 0.16



$ 2.21



$ 0.47

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

535



523



529



490

Diluted

713



713



714



679



DISCOVERY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited; in millions, except par value)



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 813



$ 986

Receivables, net 2,695



2,620

Content rights, net 442



313

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 363



312

Total current assets 4,313



4,231

Noncurrent content rights, net 3,095



3,069

Property and equipment, net 856



800

Goodwill, net 12,977



13,006

Intangible assets, net 8,880



9,674

Equity method investments, including note receivable 529



935

Other noncurrent assets 2,175



835

Total assets $ 32,825



$ 32,550

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 380



$ 325

Accrued liabilities 1,462



1,604

Deferred revenues 384



249

Current portion of debt 611



1,819

Total current liabilities 2,837



3,997

Noncurrent portion of debt 14,757



14,974

Deferred income taxes 1,624



1,811

Other noncurrent liabilities 2,028



1,251

Total liabilities 21,246



22,033

Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 446



415

Equity:





Discovery, Inc. stockholders' equity:





Series A-1 convertible preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 8 shares authorized, issued and

outstanding —



—

Series C-1 convertible preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 6 shares authorized; 5 and 6

shares issued; and 5 and 6 shares outstanding —



—

Series A common stock: $0.01 par value; 1,700 shares authorized; 161 and 160 shares

issued; and 158 and 157 shares outstanding 2



2

Series B convertible common stock: $0.01 par value; 100 shares authorized; 7 shares

issued and outstanding —



—

Series C common stock: $0.01 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 537 and 524 shares

issued; and 362 and 360 shares outstanding 5



5

Additional paid-in capital 10,718



10,647

Treasury stock, at cost: 178 and 167 shares (7,037)



(6,737)

Retained earnings 6,859



5,254

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,029)



(785)

Total Discovery, Inc. stockholders' equity 9,518



8,386

Noncontrolling interests 1,615



1,716

Total equity 11,133



10,102

Total liabilities and equity $ 32,825



$ 32,550



DISCOVERY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in millions)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 Operating Activities





Net income $ 1,702



$ 382

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





Content rights amortization and impairment 2,078



2,523

Depreciation and amortization 1,014



1,001

Deferred income taxes (572)



(140)

Impairment of goodwill 155



—

Share-based compensation expense 82



92

Equity in losses of equity method investee companies, net of cash distributions 61



106

Unrealized loss (gain) from derivative instruments, net 53



(2)

Loss on extinguishment of debt 28



—

Remeasurement gain on previously held equity interest (14)



—

Realized gain from derivative instruments, net (12)



—

Gain on disposition —



(84)

Other, net 47



56

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions:





Receivables, net (84)



(19)

Content rights and payables, net (2,332)



(2,222)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (21)



(123)

Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable 43



(53)

Foreign currency and other, net (61)



130

Cash provided by operating activities 2,167



1,647

Investing Activities





Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (60)



(8,565)

Investments in and advances to equity investments (215)



(56)

Purchases of property and equipment (189)



(106)

Proceeds from dissolution of joint venture and sale of investments 117



—

Proceeds from (payments for) derivative instruments, net 52



(3)

Proceeds from dispositions, net of cash disposed —



107

Proceeds from sale of assets —



68

Other investing activities, net 4



6

Cash used in investing activities (291)



(8,549)

Financing Activities





Principal repayments of debt, including discount payment (2,652)



—

Borrowings from debt, net of discount and issuance costs 1,479



—

Repurchases of stock (300)



—

Distributions to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (227)



(59)

Principal repayments of revolving credit facility (225)



(100)

Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (35)



(37)

Payments for hedging instruments (18)



—

Share-based plan (payments) proceeds, net (9)



44

(Repayments) borrowings under program financing line of credit, net (8)



23

Borrowings under term loan facilities —



2,000

Principal repayments of term loans —



(2,000)

Commercial paper borrowings, net —



293

Other financing activities, net 3



(16)

Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,992)



148

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (57)



(24)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents (173)



(6,778)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 986



7,309

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 813



$ 531



DISCOVERY, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (unaudited; in millions)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

U.S.

Networks

International

Networks

Other

Corporate

and Inter-

Segment

Eliminations

Total Net income available to Discovery, Inc.















$ 262

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

interests















6

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests















29

Income tax expense















147

Other expense, net















1

Loss from equity investees, net















11

Interest expense, net















163

Operating income (loss) $ 771



$ —



$ 3



$ (155)



$ 619

Restructuring and other charges 4



5



—



(1)



8

Impairment of goodwill —



155



—



—



155

Depreciation and amortization 228



77



—



17



322

Employee share-based compensation —



—



—



11



11

Transaction and integration costs —



—



—



11



11

Inter-segment eliminations 2



—



(2)



—



—

Total Adjusted OIBDA $ 1,005



$ 237



$ 1



$ (117)



$ 1,126





Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

U.S.

Networks

International

Networks

Other

Corporate

and Inter-

Segment

Eliminations

Total Net income available to Discovery, Inc.















$ 117

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

interests















5

Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests















13

Income tax expense















43

Other expense, net















15

(Income) from equity investees, net















(9)

Interest expense, net















185

Operating income (loss) $ 399



$ 146



$ 1



$ (177)



$ 369

Restructuring and other charges 206



16



—



2



224

Depreciation and amortization 296



82



—



20



398

Employee share-based compensation —



—



—



43



43

Transaction and integration costs 3



3



—



20



26

Inter-segment eliminations (3)



7



(1)



(3)



—

Total Adjusted OIBDA $ 901



$ 254



$ —



$ (95)



$ 1,060

