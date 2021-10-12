Discovery, Inc. To Launch discovery+ In Canada

The Definitive Non-Fiction, Real Life Streaming Service to Launch in Canada on October 19

discovery+ Features 60,000 Episodes from Discovery's Iconic Brands and More Than 200 New, Exclusive Original Series

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today announced that discovery+ , the definitive streaming home of non-fiction, real life content, will launch in Canada on Tuesday, October 19. The launch marks the first time Canadian viewers will have access to the most comprehensive collection of real life programming available anywhere.

discovery+ brings viewers more than 200 exclusive, original series across fan-favorite, real life genres, including True Crime, Home, Relationships, Food, Paranormal and Nature. Viewers will also have access to 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery's iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, and the largest streaming collection of natural history content from the BBC.

Canadian viewers will have access to new series from iconic franchises such as Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, 90 Day: The Single Life and Naked and Afraid Of Love, and unique originals including Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygard, No Responders Left Behind, Bobby and Giada in Italy, Queen of Meth and Love in Paradise. discovery+ also features much loved personalities like Guy Fieri, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Zak Bagans and Dr. Pimple Popper. Finally, more than 1,000 episodes of Discovery's most popular series will be subtitled in French at launch.

Platforms and Devices

At launch, discovery+ will be available on the following platforms and devices in Canada:

Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and Fire TV Smart TVs

iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV HD & Apple TV 4K

Google devices and platforms including Android™ phones and tablets, Google TV™ and other Android TV™ OS devices, and Google Chromecast™ and Chromecast built-in™ devices

Microsoft Store on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S devices

The Roku® platform

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and newer)

Pricing

discovery+ is available starting at Can$4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for Can$6.99 per month. Each account will include up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams, among the most offered in the streaming video category.

"We are thrilled to launch discovery+ in Canada, a country of devoted Discovery fans and home to many of the most beloved stars in our family," said JB Perrette, President and CEO of Discovery Streaming and International. "discovery+ is one of one: the definitive real life streaming service, and we deliver the best streaming value to our fans. We know it will resonate with our loyal audience in Canada, as we continue to roll the service out to a number of key markets around the world throughout the rest of 2021."

discovery+ Features

discovery+ makes it easy for subscribers to browse the largest offering of real life content anywhere with world class features to create one of the best streaming experiences:

The "For You" section features shows that are most relevant to the subscriber and provides immediate access to series and shows from across the entire content library; their favorite networks; and interactive hero images on connected TV's, without ever leaving the home screen.

discovery+ combines the most loved brands in entertainment and makes it easy for subscribers to explore each one with customized "Brand Hubs" that feature the best series, shows and episodes.

The discovery+ navigation is designed to allow subscribers to dive deep into "Top Genres" including lifestyle, home, food, true crime, adventure, relationships, nature and animals, science and tech, natural history, paranormal and more. Subscribers can easily search across passion verticals and scroll through an abundance of choices.

The discovery+ "Browse" and "Search" experiences are among its most powerful features. Subscribers can quickly and easily find what they want to watch and take a deep dive into a vast array of content that is instantly filtered by new, trending and timely topics.

Marketing Partner

Discovery enters the Canadian market with an integrated marketing partnership with Corus Entertainment Inc. Capitalizing on the strength of Corus and Discovery's long-standing joint venture, this partnership will introduce Canadians to discovery+ via Corus' powerful megaphone of media assets including linear networks, radio, digital, and social platforms.

"We are excited to build on over 20 years as joint venture partners with Discovery in Canada," said Doug Murphy, President and CEO, Corus Entertainment. "As the country's leader in lifestyle content, Corus' extensive suite of media assets provide broad scale and reach to audiences seeking to experience Discovery's deep library of world class content wherever they are. With our expertise in driving discoverability and brand recognition, we look forward to supporting the growth of discovery+ in Canada."

Ad Sales

discovery+ offers unique, incremental scale and reach, along with lighter ad loads and data-driven cross-platform capabilities, creating a more powerful and impactful experience for both consumers and advertisers. The streaming service launches in Canada with partners including The Trade Desk, MediaMath, Adobe, Magnite and Freewheel.

*Roku is registered trademarks of Roku, Inc. in the United States.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

About Discovery, Inc.

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

