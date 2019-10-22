Discovery, Inc.'s Food Network Kitchen Officially Launches in U.S.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery, Inc. today launches Food Network Kitchen, the recently announced direct-to-consumer platform, that is broadly available now across Amazon Alexa and Echo Show, Fire Tablets, Fire TV streaming media devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs, as well as iOS (iPhone and iPad) and Android mobile devices, and across additional platforms and devices in 2020.

Food Network Kitchen is designed to improve the lives of customers by solving pain points associated with cooking, including meal prep and grocery shopping, boosting their culinary skills and making cooking a more joyous, delightful and convenient experience. Food Network Kitchen is innovating the way people interact with their kitchens, including "hands free" through a landmark collaboration with Amazon, while offering the most complete digital platform in food with more groundbreaking capabilities and content than any other platform.

Food Network Kitchen will feature 25 live and interactive classes each week, and grocery ordering and delivery straight from the app. For the first time, customers will be able to stream live cooking classes with two-way interaction, allowing users and chefs to communicate in real-time. Unlike any other class experience in the world, customers will learn directly from the world's best cooking instructors.

The first-of-its-kind product will offer consumers the most complete food and cooking digital experience, with more capabilities, content and interactive features from the most complete roster of iconic cooking talent anywhere in the world. Highlights include:

Daily live and interactive cooking classes

Hundreds of on-demand cooking classes with a wide variety including 500 beginner classes, 395 international cuisine classes and 75 family friendly classes

Home delivery for ingredients used in all classes, recipes, instructional videos and shows

Hundreds of step-by-step instructional videos

Advanced search functionality

A curated selection of Food Network shows, with corresponding recipes, ingredients and home delivery of ingredients.

Access to top Food Network talent and culinary experts including Bobby Flay , Rachael Ray , Giada De Laurentiis , Guy Fieri , Martha Stewart , Alton Brown , Ina Garten , Andrew Zimmern , Ree Drummond, Daniel Boulud, Valerie Bertinelli , Sunny Anderson , Jonathan Waxman , Molly Yeh , Nancy Silverton , JJ Johnson and many more.

When customers purchase an annual subscription to Food Network Kitchen, Discovery will provide up to 100 meals to kids as part of its Turn Up: Fight Hunger initiative, a new campaign with No Kid Hungry that will provide one billion meals for kids living with hunger in the U.S. over the next five years. For more information, go to TurnUp.org/meals.

At launch, Food Network Kitchen is offering a 90-day free trial period, along with a limited time discounted price of $47.99/year ($4.00/month). This will include access to hundreds of on-demand classes, 25 live and interactive classes per week, step-by-step instructional videos, thousands of recipes and hundreds of chefs including Food Network stars, culinary influencers, restaurateurs and cookbook authors.

Live cooking class schedules will be posted at least a week in advance, with the lineup for the first month of live cooking classes featuring some of Food Network's most recognizable chefs and on-air personalities, including: Valerie Bertinelli, Anne Burrell, Giada De Laurentiis, Ree Drummond, Bobby Flay, Amanda Freitag, Katie Lee, Michael Symon, Buddy Valastro, Molly Yeh, Zac Young, Geoffrey Zakarian and more.

On November 9th, Rachael Ray's 30 Minute Meals returns to Food Network with all new episodes. Timed to the season premiere, Food Network Kitchen subscribers will be able to access all ten episodes of the new season, as well as take live classes with Rachael on the app every day the week of November 11th.

During the holidays, fans will be able to use the Food Network Kitchen app to access recipe instructions of fantastical creations straight from primetime seasonal series such as Christmas Cookie Challenge, Holiday Baking Championship, Holiday Gingerbread Tournament, Holiday Wars, Santa's Baking Blizzard, Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge and Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge to recreate holiday magic at home.

In 2020, Food Network Kitchen will add features including 24/7 culinary support, culinary equipment delivery and exclusive content. Also in 2020, Food Network Kitchen will roll out across additional platforms and devices.

To access Food Network Kitchen, search for the app in your device's App Store.

