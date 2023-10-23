Discovery Institute Partners with Poplar Wellness to Revolutionize Behavioral Health

MARLBORO, N.J., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Institute, a leader in the field of behavioral health and addiction treatment, is excited to announce its partnership with Poplar Wellness Group. This collaboration will leverage Poplar's innovative technology and primary care services to transform the way behavioral health is approached, focusing on preventive measures and holistic treatment.

Poplar Wellness Group is at the forefront of a revolution in behavioral health, combining physical and mental wellness strategies to drive innovation in treatment solutions. By offering turnkey technology and primary care service solutions, Poplar aims to treat the whole patient, eliminating the long-standing divide between mental health and medical fields.

As part of this partnership, Discovery Institute will incorporate Poplar's state-of-the-art wearable watch technology, revolutionary vitals monitoring process, and a custom app into its practice. This collaboration will enable the collection of invaluable data and analytics, transforming the traditionally subjective approach to behavioral health. This innovative method promises to enhance overall patient outcomes and elevate success rates.

"Partnering with Poplar Wellness allows us to bring a fresh perspective to our facility," said Nick Boatman, President of Discovery Institute. "We are confident that by utilizing Poplar's cutting-edge technology and comprehensive approach to wellness, we can enhance our patients' journey towards recovery."

This partnership will also focus on preventive measures, using data from Poplar's technology to identify potential health risks before they become significant issues. This proactive approach aims to decrease the incidence of serious health complications related to behavioral health.

"Our mission has always been to improve patient outcomes," said Sean Garcia, Director of Business Development. "By partnering with Discovery Institute, we can provide more comprehensive support to individuals, making a real difference in the field of behavioral health."

This collaboration signifies a critical step towards a more integrated approach to healthcare, bridging the gap between physical and mental health. As two industry leaders join forces, patients can expect a more seamless, efficient, and effective pathway to wellness.

The Discovery Institute stands as a beacon of hope for individuals dealing with substance use disorder. Discovery offers a broad spectrum of services to cater to every level of need, whether it's detox, residential drug rehab treatment, intensive outpatient treatment, or relapse prevention. With a dedicated team providing round-the-clock care, Discovery creates an ideal environment that nurtures long-term recovery and sobriety.

Poplar Wellness Group aims to revolutionize behavioral health by offering innovative treatment solutions at the intersection of physical and mental wellness. Their mission is to better overall patient outcomes, demand higher success rates, and objectify a long time subjective disease with valuable data and analytics.

For more information about Discovery Institutes services and how they can assist with mental health concerns and substance use disorder, please reach out to them directly at (844) 478-6563 or visit Discovery Institute .

