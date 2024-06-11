Discovery Life Sciences Expands Presence with New Office and Lab in Greater Boston Area

New 53,000-Square-Foot Facility Boosts Company's In Vitro Preclinical and Cell and Gene Therapy Capabilities, Enhancing Services to the Northeastern U.S. Biotech Hub

MALDEN, Mass. and HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences (Discovery), a global provider of biospecimen solutions and laboratory services, announces the opening of its new office and laboratory facility at 200 Exchange St. in Malden, Massachusetts. This state-of-the-art facility, covering over 53,000 square feet, marks a significant milestone as Discovery's seventh facility in the United States and its third in the Greater Boston area, joining existing sites in Woburn and Quincy.

Image courtesy of Berkeley Investments

The Malden facility is designed to serve the region's dynamic pharma and biotech industry. It will house Discovery's Gentest products and services, which focus on in vitro preclinical studies for drug metabolism and predictive toxicology, alongside a clean room and cell processing laboratory to enhance its AllCells offerings, which provide high-quality cell and gene therapy cryo-preserved GMP products on the East Coast.

"Our new Malden facility underscores our mission to enable the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions that improve patient outcomes," said Discovery CEO Greg Herrema. "By expanding our footprint in the Greater Boston area in response to growing customer demand, we enhance our capacity to deliver same-day, cutting-edge cell and gene therapy solutions to biopharma customers based in the New England region."

"The Greater Boston area is a global hub for biotech and pharmaceutical research, and our continued investment in this region demonstrates our dedication to being the most trusted partner in life sciences research and clinical development," said Marshall Schreeder, president of Discovery's preclinical division. "The new Malden facility will play a crucial role in supporting the continued growth of our Gentest business, offering enhanced capabilities for drug metabolism studies and predictive toxicology, which are essential for drug discovery and development."

Discovery operates globally, with laboratories and offices in the United States and Europe. This network allows the company to provide comprehensive support to the life sciences industry globally.

For more information about Discovery's products and services, visit www.dls.com.

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is a global provider of biospecimen solutions and laboratory services, offering an extensive range of products and services to support drug discovery and development. With a network of laboratories and offices across the United States and Europe, Discovery is committed to advancing scientific research and improving health care outcomes by providing high-quality biospecimens, in vitro preclinical products for drug metabolism and toxicology studies, and cell and gene therapy starting materials, coupled with specialty lab services to accelerate the discovery and development of new therapies and diagnostics.

