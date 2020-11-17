Discovery Marketing Group Captures 2 Davey Awards for Excellence in Visual Design

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A pair of original branding and promotional campaigns developed by Discovery Marketing Group were recognized as Gold Winners by a panel of judges in the 2020 Davey Awards. Both campaigns earned their Gold Winner distinctions in the Visual Design and Print category, which is one of 12 total categories in which agencies from around the world competed for top honors.

The agency's HOME and SHINE(R) multimedia campaigns were both named 2020 Gold Winners by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts as part of the 16th Annual Davey Awards.

Conducted annually, the Davey Awards represent the largest and most prestigious awards competition dedicated to the work of smaller marketing and creative agencies. This year marked the 16th edition.

As the creative arm of the Discovery Senior Living enterprise, Discovery Marketing Group's award-winning campaigns, entitled HOME and SHINE®, were developed in support of the senior living provider's multi-brand portfolio of service- and lifestyle-focused communities throughout the nation.

HOME was designed to elicit familiar comforts and portray the enriched lifestyle that awaits seniors in the resort-style community setting. Meanwhile, the SHINE® campaign was specific to the proprietary Memory Care program developed by the company, whose curriculum this summer was awarded a National Certificate of Recognition from the Alzheimer's Association®. Program developer Discovery Senior Living is one of only eight memory care provider organizations in the country to have earned this distinction.

"The Davey Awards shine a well-deserved spotlight on the exceptional creative work being done by smaller agencies like ours," said Melanie Harris, Senior Graphic Designer/Production Manager for Discovery Marketing Group. "As an enterprise that thrives on innovation, we derive a special satisfaction from being recognized for creative excellence."

Headquartered in Bonita Springs, Florida, Discovery Marketing Group's parent company, Discovery Senior Living, is among the nation's top 15 senior living providers. The company owns and operates a 50-community portfolio, which spans 13 states.

