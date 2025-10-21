Discovery Park of America Announces Plans for Innovative Energy Exhibit; Seeking Partners and Funders

UNION CITY, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Park of America today announced plans for a major new permanent exhibit focused on the future of energy in the United States. The exhibit will explore the challenges and innovations shaping how energy is produced, distributed and consumed. The museum is now actively seeking partners and funders to help bring the project to life.

The new Energy Gallery will support Discovery Park's mission to inspire children and adults to see beyond by educating, entertaining and engaging visitors on a topic that touches nearly every aspect of modern life. With immersive displays and interactive components, the exhibit will explore renewable and non-renewable energy sources, the growing complexity of power grids and how emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and electric vehicles are transforming the energy landscape.

"This is one of the most timely and important topics we could be addressing," said Scott Williams, president and CEO of Discovery Park of America. "From energy security to climate change to economic development, energy impacts every one of us. This exhibit will not only help our guests better understand the complex forces at work, but we hope it will also inspire the next generation to pursue careers that will help solve some of the world's biggest challenges."

Among the topics the exhibit will explore:

Solar, wind, geothermal, hydropower, biomass and other renewable sources

Fossil fuels and nuclear energy

The impact of artificial intelligence and big data on energy production and distribution

The environmental and economic factors influencing energy policy

The role of civic engagement and public policy in shaping energy decisions

Also included will be a section on the history and impact of the Tennessee Valley Authority, a federally owned corporation that provides electricity, flood control and economic development across the Tennessee Valley region.

Discovery Park is inviting businesses, foundations, organizations and individuals who share a passion for science education, workforce development, innovation and sustainability to consider supporting the Energy Gallery. Sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels, each offering public recognition and engagement opportunities.

"Partnerships are critical to the success of this exhibit," said Williams. "We're looking for supporters who believe, as we do, that providing accurate, science-based information empowers individuals to make informed decisions and helps foster a more sustainable future."

Discovery Park welcomes more than 250,000 visitors annually, and according to a recent economic impact study, visitors to the museum are responsible for bringing more than $38 million dollars of revenue into the region.

Those interested in learning more about partnership or funding opportunities may contact Bethany Brock at [email protected] or by calling 731‑885‑5455.

About Discovery Park of America

The mission of Discovery Park of America, a premier world-class museum and heritage park located in Union City, Tennessee, is to inspire children and adults to see beyond. Included is a 100,000-square-foot museum featuring 9 interactive exhibit galleries with additional space for temporary exhibits from around the world and a 50-acre heritage park. Discovery Park of America is a 501(c)(3) public charity funded by generous individuals, corporations and foundations including its principal funder, the Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Foundation. For more information, visit DiscoveryParkofAmerica.com , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

