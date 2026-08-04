Discovery Park of America, TVA Launch Development of Megawatts: The Exhibit to Inspire America's Next Generation of Innovators

According to Scott Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Park, Megawatts: The Exhibit, scheduled to open in late 2027, will introduce children, families and lifelong learners to how energy is produced, transmitted, stored and used through immersive storytelling, interactive experiences and hands-on exploration. Designed primarily for children ages 10 and younger while remaining engaging for visitors of all ages, the permanent energy gallery will help visitors better understand the technologies that power modern life while encouraging curiosity about STEM careers and the innovators shaping our nation's future.

Since opening in 2013, Discovery Park has welcomed more than 2.25 million visitors to its 100,000-square-foot museum and 50-acre heritage park, establishing itself as one of Tennessee's premier destinations for science, history and cultural exploration. The museum's newest permanent gallery continues its commitment to creating experiences that make complex subjects approachable, engaging and relevant for learners of every age.

As part of today's announcement, Discovery Park confirmed that TVA has expanded its support for Megawatts: The Exhibit, reinforcing its longstanding commitment to STEM education and helping move the project into its next phase of development. TVA joins Union City Electric, Origis Energy and Gibson Electric Membership Corporation among the founding partners helping bring the permanent energy gallery to life, with additional partners expected to be announced in the coming months.

"Energy affects every community, every family and virtually every industry," said Williams. "Megawatts: The Exhibit represents an investment in the next generation of scientists, engineers, technicians and innovators who will shape our country's energy future. We're grateful to TVA and our other partners for helping us create an experience that makes a complex topic engaging, understandable and inspiring for visitors of all ages."

"Discovery Park of America does an outstanding job bringing science, technology and history to life for students and families across our entire region," said Taquiya Thompson, Manager of Government and Community Relations for TVA. "TVA has been proud to support that mission, and we're excited to see this new energy gallery spark curiosity, encourage STEM learning and inspire America's next generation of engineers, innovators and problem solvers."

To bring that vision to life, Discovery Park selected Louisville-based Solid Light, an award-winning exhibit design and fabrication firm recognized nationally for creating immersive museum experiences. According to Williams, the company has completed projects for organizations including the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Andrew Jackson's Hermitage, the American Civil War Museum and Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience. Solid Light previously partnered with Discovery Park on the museum's acclaimed AgriCulture: Innovating for Our Survival and Duck, Duck, Goose: Waterfowl of the Mississippi Flyway exhibits.

"Discovery Park has consistently challenged us to think beyond the traditional museum experience," said Chris Mozier, Chief Operating Officer of Solid Light. "Together, we're creating an environment where children and families won't simply learn about energy, they'll experience it through immersive storytelling, interactive exploration and memorable moments that spark curiosity long after they leave. It's an exciting opportunity to make an important topic approachable, engaging and inspiring for learners of every age."

While grounded in real-world science, Megawatts: The Exhibit will use imaginative storytelling created specifically for younger audiences to make complex energy concepts both accessible and memorable. Visitors will journey through a fictional world known as the "Powerverse," where a team of superhero-inspired characters called the "Energy League" introduces the many ways energy powers everyday life. Along the way, guests will explore solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal, fossil fuels and nuclear energy while discovering the science behind electricity, batteries, transformers, fuel cells, motion and the electric grid.

"One of our greatest opportunities has been finding a way to make an incredibly important subject exciting for young learners," said Williams. "The 'Powerverse' and the 'Energy League' give us a creative way to transform complex science into stories children can understand and remember. We want every visitor to leave with a greater appreciation for how energy powers our world, and perhaps even see themselves one day becoming an engineer, scientist, technician or innovator who helps shape its future."

Solid Light will begin the design phase of Megawatts: The Exhibit this summer, with the permanent energy gallery expected to open in late 2027.

Organizations interested in supporting the development of Megawatts: The Exhibit are encouraged to contact Bethany Brock, Director of Development of Discovery Park, at [email protected].

About Discovery Park of America

Discovery Park of America is a 100,000-square-foot museum and 50-acre heritage park in Union City, Tennessee, dedicated to inspiring children and adults to see beyond through immersive experiences in science, technology, history, art and culture. Since opening in 2013, Discovery Park has welcomed more than 2.25 million visitors from across the United States and around the world. Discovery Park is a 501(c)(3) public charity funded by generous individuals, corporations and foundations, including its principal funder, the Robert E. and Jenny D. For more information, visit discoveryparkofamerica.com or follow Discovery Park on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tiktok.

SOURCE Discovery Park of America