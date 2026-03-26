Robert E. and Jenny D. Discovery Awards Gala benefits Kirkland Scholarship Fund

UNION CITY, Tenn., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 21, 2026, Discovery Park of America welcomed more than 200 thought leaders, policymakers, philanthropists and others to the 2026 Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Discovery Awards Gala.

The annual event recognizes individuals making a meaningful impact while supporting Discovery Park's mission to provide educational access for students across the region. Funds raised through the gala help cover admission costs for students from schools where at least 50 percent of the student population qualifies for free or reduced-price lunch.

From left, Dylan DeMarcus, Jay DeMarcus, 2026 honoree Allison DeMarcus and Madeline DeMarcus attend the Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Discovery Awards Gala at Discovery Park of America in Union City. From left, 2026 honoree Lee Marshall attends the Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Discovery Awards Gala at Discovery Park of America in Union City and Clare Saum. From left, 2026 honoree Mike Cox attends the Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Discovery Awards Gala at Discovery Park of America in Union City and Art Sparks.

This year's honorees, Allison DeMarcus, Mike Cox and Lee Marshall, each shared remarks about their nonprofit work and the impact in their communities, while celebrating the great success of Discovery Park in implementing its mission.

"At its core, Discovery Park exists to inspire children and adults to see beyond, to help them discover that where you start does not define where you can go," said Scott Williams, president and CEO of Discovery Park of America. "That mission is especially important in our region, where access to cultural institutions, hands-on STEM learning and opportunities to explore new ideas can be limited."

This year, the Discovery Awards Gala reflected the Tennessee America 250 theme through suggested attire, patriotic food and living historians. As guests arrived, they experienced music by the Jackson Symphony and were photographed with actors from the local Capitol Theatre portraying John and Abigail Adams and Thomas and Martha Jefferson.

A link to photos from the evening is available from Discovery Park's Facebook page, facebook.com/discoveryparkofamerica.

The Discovery Awards Gala supports the Kirkland Scholarship Fund, which provided access to 13,500 students in 2025. Discovery Park welcomed more than 275,000 visitors in 2025, including 5,000 guests through the SNAP benefits program, and has hosted nearly 3 million visitors since opening in 2013. It also donated $24,000 in tickets to nearly 200 nonprofit organizations in 2025, further extending its reach across the region. A recent economic impact report showed that Discovery Park generated nearly $40 million in visitor spending in the region.

Additional details about Discovery Park's impact, including program reach and community support, can be found in the 2025 Impact Report at discoveryparkofamerica.com/impact2025.

For more information about the Kirkland Scholarship Fund or to contribute to help the organization reach its goal of providing free admission for more students, visit discoveryparkofamerica.com/give.

About Discovery Park of America

The mission of Discovery Park of America, a premier world-class museum and heritage park located in Union City, Tennessee, is to inspire children and adults to see beyond. Included is a 100,000-square-foot museum featuring 9 interactive exhibit galleries with additional space for temporary exhibits from around the world and a 50-acre heritage park. Discovery Park of America is a 501(c)(3) public charity funded by generous individuals, corporations and foundations including its principal funder, the Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Foundation. For more information, visit DiscoveryParkofAmerica.com, Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

SOURCE Discovery Park of America