Discovery Point Accelerates Franchise Development Plans in Texas

ATLANTA, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a Diment report, children's daycare services are projected to earn $52.5 billion by 2021, proving to be a worthy opportunity for entrepreneurs. With an increase in dual-income households, the demand for high-quality preschools and childcare is higher than ever before. With 30 years of education expertise and providing quality care for children six weeks to 12 years old, Discovery Point, a leading childcare franchise, seeks entrepreneurs to open five centers in Texas by 2023. To reach those interested in introducing the brand to parents and families in the Lonestar state, Discovery Point will participate in this year's Houston Franchise Show, taking place at NRG Park from May 19-20.

"The Houston Franchise Show is a great opportunity for us to meet entrepreneurs in Texas seeking a turnkey business opportunity," explains Meredeth Jones, senior director of franchise development, Discovery Point. "Discovery Point's legacy, operations and training, as well as its partnership with local owners, has set the brand apart from other daycare franchises over the last 30 years. We are excited to speak to entrepreneurs looking to own a business that makes a difference in the local communities it serves."

With nearly 50 centers, Discovery Point's exhibition at the Houston Franchise Show will allow attendees to learn more about the brand, meet with members of the franchise team and gain insight into the owner experience. Schedule a one-on-one discussion with the franchise development team by visiting http://www.discoverypointfranchise.com/expo-meeting/.

