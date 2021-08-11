Discovery Senior Living Appoints First-Ever President of the Company's Development, Construction and Design Division

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living has further expanded its executive leadership team, appointing Akash Gaur as the first-ever Division President to head up Discovery Development Group and Discovery Design Concepts, the senior living provider's in-house development, construction and design companies. Gaur brings to the Discovery enterprise more than 20 years of real estate development and leadership experience, having directed from prospect to building closeout and activation a wide range of commercial, mixed-use and hospitality projects on behalf of prominent, Atlanta-based development groups.

He most recently served as Director of Development for Legacy Ventures, a post he occupied since 2017. In that role, Gaur served as project executive for multiple, large-scale builds under concurrent development. He also managed the company's design and construction department, an interdisciplinary team of designers, project managers and construction field personnel.

Gaur's experience with different building types and talent for facilitating creative building solutions to projects with complex programmatic needs, site requirements and financial structures will be integral as he joins a fast-growing Discovery enterprise with significant and future-minded, new construction initiatives ongoing across its multi-brand, national and regional community portfolio.

"I am humbled and excited to join the Discovery Senior Living team," said Gaur. "Discovery has a long track record of creating thoughtfully designed, well-built communities. I look forward to continuing these traditions and, through continued innovation in design and management, charting a course for the future as we work to deliver new and more personalized life experiences for our residents."

Well-versed in project management, analytics, cost control and financial analysis, Gaur earned a Bachelor of Architecture in his native India before completing his Masters of Architecture at the University of Florida and MBA studies at Emory University in Atlanta. He holds multiple professional certifications, is a Registered Architect and member of the American Institute of Architects and is LEED-accredited by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Now one of the nation's 10 largest senior living providers, Discovery Senior Living currently owns and operates a national and regional multi-brand portfolio of more than 70 communities in 15 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of almost 12,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and currently ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

About Discovery Development Group

Discovery Development Group is a division of Discovery Senior Living and specializes in seniors housing design and construction. The in-house development agency brings to fruition forward-thinking designs for new builds, as well as experience-focused remodels of existing Discovery Senior Living communities nationwide. Since its inception in 2013, Discovery Development Group has delivered multiple, award-winning, new startup communities, as well as complete redesigns of existing communities across the Discovery portfolio.

About Discovery Design Concepts

Discovery Design Concepts is an affiliate of Discovery Senior Living, specializing in seniors housing interior design. The in-house design agency provides forward-thinking designs for new builds, as well as design renovations of existing Discovery Senior Living communities nationwide. By conceptualizing and designing new, transitional amenity areas and features that blend stylish design with practicality for today's seniors and tomorrow's, Discovery Design Concepts elevates residents' lifestyles in Discovery communities and creates new resident experiences consistent with the company's "Experiential Living" philosophy. Since its inception in 2019, Discovery Design Concepts has executed almost $10 million in designer remodel and new-construction design projects.

Akash Gaur, Division President, Discovery Development Group & Discovery Design Concepts

