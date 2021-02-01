Discovery Senior Living Appoints Former Brookdale VP Timothy Cesar New General Counsel

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living has appointed Timothy Cesar as the company's new General Counsel. Cesar formerly served as Vice President of Legal for Brookdale Senior Living, where he worked for the last 20 years.

A career healthcare law specialist and popular presenter at national healthcare seminars, Cesar will now act as General Counsel for the Discovery Senior Living organization and its multi-brand portfolio of current and future communities. In this role, he'll manage legal and regulatory issues, licensing, employment and contract law, corporate compliance and other, key responsibilities.

Cesar received his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Marquette University Law School in 1994 prior to entering practice and later joined the healthcare and litigation teams at Axley Brynelson, LLP, one of the oldest law practices in his native Wisconsin. In 2003, Cesar earned an MBA from Marquette University School of Management and went on to teach both undergraduate and graduate courses in negotiation at his alma mater.

Throughout his tenure with Brookdale, Cesar was instrumental in the creation and continuing leadership of the company's legal department. He also managed all litigation and claims, in addition to advising on risk management for the prominent senior living provider.

"I am proud to join Discovery Senior Living and its team of dedicated professionals," said Cesar. "This is a quality organization with hearts and minds in the right place. I'm excited to be part of the company's continued growth, knowing the primary mission is to ensure the well-being of all residents and team members."

Having posted sizable and consistent, annual growth since 2014, Discovery Senior Living is now the nation's ninth-largest senior living provider. The company currently owns and operates a portfolio of 67 Independent, Assisted Living and/or Memory Care communities in 15 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By integrating the company's highly innovative and successful "Experiential Living" philosophy across its flourishing portfolio of almost 14,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, customized experiences at its communities.

Media Inquiries :

Heidi Miller LaVanway, Vice President of Marketing

[email protected] | 239.301.5330

Timothy Cesar, General Counsel, Discovery Senior Living

