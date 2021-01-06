Discovery Senior Living Appoints New Director of Memory Care Programs

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living has appointed Dawn Platt to fulfill its newly created role of Director of Memory Care Programs. Platt, an accomplished dementia care practitioner, educator and senior advocate, will now assume management of the company's proprietary SHINE® Memory Care Program and continue to advance current and future memory care initiatives at Discovery Senior Living communities nationwide.

Prior to joining Discovery Senior Living, Platt was instrumental in driving innovation, team member training and excellence in quality of care for Legend Senior Living, for which she held various positions throughout her 12-year tenure. She managed that provider's Bio Feedback Robotic Therapy (PARO) and Neuroplasticity Therapeutic Programming.

"I am delighted to join Discovery Senior Living, a company with a long history and reputation for excellence in person-centered memory care," said Platt. "Through continued innovation and an unrelenting commitment to care, we'll further expand SHINE® and other memory care initiatives and advance the already-meaningful impact our programs are having in the lives of our residents and their families."

Currently, the SHINE® Memory Care Program is available at 40 Discovery Senior Living communities across the nation where the Memory Care lifestyle option is offered. In 2020, the SHINE® curriculum was awarded a National Certificate of Recognition from the Alzheimer's Association® for incorporating the latest, evidence-based recommendations and best practices for person-centered care, engagement, communication and activities of daily living. The company is one of only eight provider organizations nationally to receive this recognition from the Alzheimer's Association®.

In total, Discovery Senior Living owns and operates a portfolio of 51 Independent, Assisted Living and/or Memory Care communities in 13 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. By integrating the company's highly innovative and successful "Experiential Living" philosophy across its flourishing portfolio of almost 10,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities.

