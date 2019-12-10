Discovery Senior Living Bolsters Operations Leadership With Addition of Two Key Executives

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living has announced the expansion of its operations team through the hiring of Nicole Gasaway, Regional Vice President of Operations, and Erin Miller, Regional Vice President, Portfolio Manager.

Nicole Gasaway has been named new Regional Vice President of Operations at Discovery Senior Living.

Bill Sciortino, Chief Operating Officer at Discovery Senior Living, said the operational changes have been strategically designed to streamline the organization, foster continuing growth, and better focus internal resources on the ongoing development and launch of a new "Experiential Living" concept at Discovery Senior Living communities nationwide.

Before joining Discovery Senior Living, Gasaway worked as Vice President of Operations for Validus Senior Living. She brings more than 20 years of wide-ranging industry experience, having started her career in skilled nursing before ascending into leadership roles in operations and sales, finance and development, and others.

Miller was formerly Vice President of Sales for luxury brand Vi Senior Living, where she grew occupancy by more than 15% while also improving revenue and refining the company's sales strategy. She's also a proven team leader, well-versed in fostering an inclusive environment that values the diverse, multicultural and multigenerational nature of the senior living industry and its workforce.

"Our company's growth and reputation in the industry has allowed us to attract some top talent to enhance our Team," said Sciortino. "Erin, Nicole, and the rest of our organization are being mobilized to create our vision —an 'Experiential Living' philosophy, in which resident-focused experiences are personalized with optionality and choices for each individual. We believe these adaptations and progressive changes will enhance our brand tremendously and create a better lifestyle for both our current and future residents, as well as Team Members alike."

Based in Bonita Springs, FL, Discovery Senior Living owns and operates a growing portfolio of upscale senior living communities throughout 14 states across the United States. Leading senior living industry association Argentum ranks Discovery Senior Living among the nation's 15 largest senior living providers.

