Discovery Senior Living Continues National Expansion of FitCamp®, Its Proprietary Senior Fitness Program

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living has continued its ongoing, national expansion of FitCamp®, an innovative, senior-specific fitness solution. The FitCamp® program utilizes specialized exercise equipment with smart technology, personalized training sessions and dedicated full-time fitness coaches to better empower seniors to pursue individualized fitness goals in a welcoming, senior-specific environment.

After an initial pilot program was well received by residents and Discovery's Dimensions Health & Fitness team members, new FitCamp® Health & Fitness Centers have officially opened at several select Discovery Senior Living communities in Florida, Kansas, Oklahoma and South Carolina. Discovery Senior Living plans to launch FitCamp® and other brand new, fitness experiences, both group and individual programs, across its nationwide community portfolio by the end of 2021.

Driven in part by the company's "Experiential Living" philosophy, FitCamp® and Discovery's other enhanced senior fitness solutions feature health-club-quality equipment and individualized fitness plans developed by full-time personal trainers well-versed in seniors' exercise science. There's also innovative, performance-tracking technology, which allows for the collection of real-time data for optimizing individual and group exercise experiences.

Together, it's designed to support Discovery's mission to provide a more flexible, resident-centric lifestyle, one with personalized health and fitness, dining, recreation and care and service options which are customizable according to each resident's unique needs and preferences.

"FitCamp® and our other enhanced fitness programming help underscore our strategic efforts to better satisfy the changing lifestyle and wellness demands of a new generation of more active seniors," said Jolene Moore, Assistant Vice President of Celebrations for Discovery Senior Living. Moore highlighted a 600% year-over-year growth rate in FitCamp® membership but maintained that numbers alone don't tell everything.

"We're routinely witnessing real-world impacts being made in the lives of residents in our communities. Everything from improved strength and mitigating risk of falls, to emotional health and social benefits, and even residents ditching their walkers and achieving new levels of freedom and independence. This is bigger than fitness," said Moore. "It's about impacting lifestyle quality and elevating the overall living experience in our communities going forward."

FitCamp® Health & Fitness is a registered trademark of Discovery Senior Living, which currently owns and operates a multi-brand, national portfolio which encompasses more than 70 communities across 15 states.

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of almost 12,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

