Discovery Senior Living Expands Executive Leadership With Appointment of New COO

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living has announced the hiring of Bill Sciortino as new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Sciortino joins Discovery Senior Living after 18 years at Chicago-based Vi Living, where he served multiple senior leadership roles, including COO beginning in 2017. The move supports Discovery Senior Living's ongoing growth and expansion opportunities, which will continue to successfully enhance lifestyle and care services for its residents.

Bill Sciortino has been named Chief Operating Officer of Discovery Senior Living

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Sciortino joined Vi in 2001 as Chief Information Officer. There, he enhanced security and network infrastructure and led the design and implementation of core systems for billing, cost control, clinical and facilities operation, and financial reporting. He became Senior Vice President of Operations in 2003, and oversaw corporate and community functions including food and beverage, lifestyles, resident care, and later, sales and marketing as well as Vi's market research department.

"Our industry has been maturing and evolving for decades...but the pace of change has really picked up. I am excited to be joining a forward-looking organization like Discovery Senior Living, a company that is embracing and leading the change while providing enormous value for its residents, investors, and team members. I'm ready to get started!" said Sciortino.

Sciortino's experience in planning and allocating capital spending to enhance residents' experiences and satisfaction will be integral as Discovery Senior Living aggressively aims to create optionality and deep personalization of resident experiences across its growing community portfolio, which currently consists of 62 communities across 14 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of more than 9,500 existing home or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities.

Media Inquiries:

Heidi Miller, Director of Marketing

hmiller@discoverymgt.com | 239.301.5330

Related Files

DSL_Press Release _COO_BillSciortino_Aug2019_v3FINAL.docx

Related Images

new-discovery-senior-living-coo.jpg

Related Links

Discovery Senior Living

SOURCE Discovery Senior Living