Discovery Senior Living Expands Leadership With Addition of New AVP of Resident Experience

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living has announced the hiring of Jolene Moore as new Assistant Vice President of Resident Experience. Moore joins Discovery following five years at Chicago-based Vi, where she served as Corporate Director of Lifestyles.

The move underscores Discovery Senior Living efforts to further enhance its lifestyle and care services by imparting industry-leading optionality, flexibility, and choice for residents as part of a concept the company calls "Experiential Living."

Moore's proven track record for developing innovative programs that enhance residents' experiences and satisfaction will be integral as Discovery Senior Living aggressively aims to popularize the new, experience-driven model and provide deeper personalization of resident experiences including its Celebrations Activities & Events Program and FitCampSM, a concierge senior fitness solution designed and developed by the company.

"Science and research show that living well and being healthy means something different to each individual," said Moore. "So, the premise behind 'Experiential Living' isn't just a hunch; it's based on real, scientific fact. And because this is something that aligns perfectly with my own values and vision, I'm both honored and excited to help bring it to life!"

A native of Chicago, Moore is an accomplished athlete who competed and later coached on behalf of USA Track & Field. She is also a multiple award winner for contributions in the field of senior wellness. Most recently, she was the recipient of the ICAA NuStep Beacon Award in Wellness for her achievements at Vi.

Moore will oversee program process and implementation across Discovery Senior Living's growing community portfolio.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of almost 10,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities.

