Discovery Senior Living Organization Adds 7 New Honors & Distinctions to 2020 Awards Tally

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living and in-house creative agency Discovery Marketing Group together amassed seven Silver-Award-winning entries in The Nationals & NAHB Best of 55+ Housing Awards. The winning submissions are among the nominees for Gold Awards, which will be announced on March 5, 2021, as part of a combined virtual gala event being hosted by the National Association of Home Builders.

Both award competitions were open to homebuilding organizations from across North America, and recognize the very best in lifestyle, design, sales and marketing. Conducted annually, the NAHB 55+ Marketing Awards is the only competition of its kind for the 55+ housing sector, while The Nationals represent NAHB's largest and most prestigious awards competition.

The award-winning submissions from Discovery Senior Living and Discovery Marketing Group are:

55+: Best Sales or Marketing Event - Caruth Is Classic Car Show & Charity Event

55+: Best Brochure - SHINE® Memory Care

55+: Best Brochure - Discovery Village Communities

55+: Best Print Ad - Gulfshore Life Senior Choices

Senior Choices 55+: Best Community Lifestyle Program - SHINE® Memory Care

55+: Best Community Lifestyle Program - FitCamp TM Health & Fitness

Health & Fitness Nationals: Best Lifestyle Program - Be Our Guest

These distinctions come a short time after Discovery Marketing Group claimed two Davey Awards for excellence in visual design, and was named a four-time winner in the Fall 2020 Digital Health Awards. In total, Discovery Senior Living and Discovery Marketing Group have been recipients of 13 high-profile awards in Q4 2020.

"As an organization that's fueled by the pursuit of innovation, we are especially proud to see our work recognized for creative excellence," said Heidi LaVanway, VP of Marketing for Discovery Senior Living. "Behind each of these awards are outstanding individuals from our team who transform concepts from vision into reality and, in doing so, are upholding the foundational values of our company."

Headquartered in Bonita Springs, Discovery Senior Living in 2020 expanded to become the nation's 14th-largest senior living provider. The company currently owns and operates a 52-community portfolio spanning 13 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. By integrating the company's highly innovative and successful "Experiential Living" philosophy across its flourishing portfolio of almost 10,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities.

