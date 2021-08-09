Discovery Senior Living Organization Brings 2020-2021 Awards Tally to 17

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its two most recent honors, the Discovery Senior Living organization has now collected 17 high-profile industry awards and distinctions during the most recent annual awards session.

Discovery Senior Living captured a prestigious Grand Aurora Award from the Southeast Building Conference for design and development of its Discovery Village At Naples community. Then recently, the Discovery organization earned top prize in its category in the 2020 Distinguished Building Awards, which are conducted annually by Texas' Chapter of Associated General Contractors (TEXO). The award was given for the recently completed renovation project at the company's Conservatory At Plano community.

In total, Discovery Senior Living has been named:

Winner of Grand Aurora Award , a coveted prize from the Southeast Building Conference, which recognizes excellence in design, architecture and planning

, a coveted prize from the Southeast Building Conference, which recognizes excellence in design, architecture and planning Winner of 2020 TEXO Distinguished Building Award in the General Contractor - Interior Finish-Out 2 ( $500K - 2M ) category

in the General Contractor - Interior Finish-Out 2 ( - ) category Two-time gold winner in The Nationals and National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) 55+ Housing Awards

Seven-time Silver Award winner in The Nationals & NAHB 55+ Housing Awards

Four-time winner in the Fall 2020 Digital Health Awards , which honor excellence in content creation from the broad healthcare space

, which honor excellence in content creation from the broad healthcare space Two-time Davey Award winner for excellence in original branding and promotional campaigns

"Our organization, its leadership and team members are all very proud to receive these hard-earned recognitions," said Bill Sciortino, COO for Discovery Senior Living. "More than just trophies, though, these awards signify positive validation that our community designs, our programs and marketing campaigns truly stand out in this crowded industry."

Discovery Senior Living owns and operates national and regional, multi-branded portfolios that currently include more than 71 communities across 15 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of almost 12,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

