Discovery Senior Living Raises More Than $28,000 for Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living, owner/operator of Discovery Village At Melbourne, proudly presented a check for $28,632 to the Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation, following Sunday's sixth annual Cycle4ALZ event. The funds were raised by way of donations, sponsorships and generous support and participation from Team Members, families and corporate partners.

Discovery Senior Living presents Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation with a check for $28,632 following the Cycle4ALZ event on February 23. Pictured left to right: Kevin Cherrington and Diana Ferrante Thies (Discovery Senior Living), Tiffani Anderson and Tim Timmermann (Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation) and Bill Sciortino (Discovery Senior Living).

A unified team of 20 riders—seven of whom rode the full, 101-mile course, and the remainder the 63-mile course—plus seven volunteers represented Discovery Senior Living in the event, with many traveling more than 200 miles from Discovery Senior Living's corporate headquarters in Bonita Springs, FL to participate in Cycle4ALZ. Through its Discovery Makes a Difference charitable initiative, Discovery Senior Living also sponsored this year's Cycle4ALZ event.

"Our company and Team Members rallied hard behind this event and its worthy cause," said Kevin Cherrington, Project Manager at Discovery Development Group, a division of Discovery Senior Living. An avid cyclist, Cherrington spearheaded the coordination of the partnership. He also captained the Discovery Senior Living team, which cycled in the event wearing custom-designed jerseys bearing the initials "JRC," a tribute to Cherrington's father, James, who has been battling Alzheimer's Disease for more than five years.

"For me, this was very personal," Cherrington said, "But the response from our organization, Team Members and corporate partners was overwhelming. So many jumped at the chance to join in the fight against Alzheimer's and to make a meaningful difference for seniors and families in Melbourne and the surrounding areas."

"The generous contributions from Discovery Senior Living alone will enable our organization to deliver more than 4,000 hours of care to local seniors," said Tim Timmermann, Executive Director of Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation, which hosted the Cycle4ALZ event. "We're extremely proud and grateful to say that this has been, by far, the biggest and best Cycle4ALZ event in our history."

In addition to Supervised Independent, and Assisted Living lifestyle options, Discovery Village At Melbourne is among the first communities nationwide to offer exclusive SHINESM Memory Care, which uses science and deeper personalization to provide exemplary care to seniors living with Alzheimer's or dementia.

Cycle4ALZ was held in and around Melbourne on Sunday, February 23. Bolstered by the Discovery Senior Living team, Cycle4ALZ raised more than $34,000 in individual and corporate contributions, with all funds going to support the fight against Alzheimer's Disease.

