Discovery Senior Living Raises Nearly $30,000 for Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Discovery Senior Living organization presented a check for $29,600 to the Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation, which resulted from the company's participation in this year's Cycle4ALZ charity event, which was held on Feb. 21 in Melbourne. The 18-member Discovery team was included among the 170 riders of all ages and skill levels who participated in the Cycle4ALZ event, which this year offered three riding options, including a 10-mile family fun ride, 33-mile leisure course or 62-mile (metric century) ride.

The Discovery Senior Living organization presented a check for $29,600 to the Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation following the 2021 Cycle4ALZ charity event.

After debuting at the 2020 event and raising more than $28,000, Discovery Senior Living surpassed its own fundraising record in 2021. The team was once again galvanized and inspired by its captain, Project Manager Kevin Cherrington, himself an avid cyclist who lost his father last year following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.

"With generous support from the Discovery organization and its leadership, we've become a driving force behind this event, which benefits a cause that's near and dear to my family and millions of others," said Cherrington. "Our teams rode in my dad's honor in 2020 and in his loving memory this year."

In total, the 2021 Cycle4ALZ event raised just over $40,000 for the Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation, which will use 100% of those funds to continue its core adult day programming, as well as actively provide meals, transportation, education, and vital services to underserved seniors county-wide. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation has expanded and refocused its efforts, delivering more than 800,000 meals to area seniors in need. It is also helping hundreds of seniors to access area vaccination clinics using its free transportation services.

"We're delighted by this year's turnout and proud that the latest Cycle4ALZ event was able to surpass last year's fundraising total, pandemic and all," said Tiffani Anderson, Fundraising Director for Brevard Alzheimer's Foundation. "Through the support of Discovery Senior Living and everyone who participated in this event, we remain well-positioned to serve seniors throughout our communities and are poised to donate and hand-deliver one million meals to area seniors by July 1."

Discovery Senior Living's participation in the Cycle4ALZ event was made possible by the company's Discovery Makes a Difference charity initiative, which aims to support local, state, and national causes chosen by its team members. Amidst rapid growth, Discovery Senior Living currently owns and operates a portfolio of more than 70 communities in 15 states. The company's headquarters is in Bonita Springs, Florida.

