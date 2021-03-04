Discovery Senior Living to Transform Sales Experience With Launch of New, Centralized Contact Center

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Senior Living has launched a centralized Contact Center at its Florida home office, the company announced today. The latest innovation by the senior living provider will position a team of Inside Sales Specialists who will engage with all new prospects, create more detailed customer profiles and share information based on each prospect's specific needs and desires. Specialists will then facilitate direct connections with Senior Lifestyle Counselors from the Discovery Senior Living community/communities that interest them.

The move is expected to increase the percentage of documented leads, improve gathering of contact information, grow the provider's inquiry-to-tour ratio, and advance and modernize sales efforts. The Contact Center has already begun taking live calls, with a complete rollout to all communities planned by mid-year.

"The launch of our new Contact Center represents the realization of a long-standing vision for our company," said Lou Maranto, Vice President of Sales for Discovery Senior Living. "Seniors and families will enjoy outstanding first interactions with our company, which will better nurture prospect relationships, securely track relevant customer data and meaningfully improve the quality of the prospect experience across the entirety of our brand portfolio."

Integrated as part of the custom buildout of the new Discovery Senior Living corporate headquarters, which opened in September 2020, the Contact Center will initially be operated by a five-person team comprised of the Contact Center Manager and four specially trained Inside Sales Specialists. Personnel is already in place for those newly created roles.

Amidst rapid growth and expansion, Discovery Senior Living currently owns and operates a national, multi-brand portfolio that includes more than 70 communities across 15 states.

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of almost 12,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

