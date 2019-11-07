Discovery Shopping Is the Number One Way to Find Holiday Gifts: Second Annual Tophatter Gifting Survey Reveals 48.5% of Shoppers Want to Discover Holiday Gifts While Browsing

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tophatter Inc., a leading discovery shopping marketplace, today announced the findings from the second annual Tophatter Gifting Survey, unwrapping consumer gifting trends for the 2019 holiday season. The survey polled 1085 consumers in the U.S, and among the findings it revealed almost half, 48.5%, of shoppers prefer to discover holiday gifts while browsing. As for the rest, 25.9% use a list and shop with a purpose, 14.8% ask people exactly what they want to receive, and 10.8% simply give cash or gift cards.

When it comes to holiday shopping stress, 37.3% of people say crowded stores and long lines are their least favorite part of the experience, so no wonder online and mobile shopping continue to claim a bigger share of gifting dollars each holiday season. For 31.1% of shoppers, figuring out what to get everyone is the worst part.

As for gift receiving, the majority rules that more is better—49.3% of shoppers want to receive lots of smaller gifts, as it's more exciting. Only 28.3% want one big gift and 22.4% would rather pick something themselves with gift cards or cash.

"Shopping should be fun—yes, even holiday gift shopping. But we know how hard it can be to find unique, exciting gifts that the people in your life will love, while also staying within a budget," said Sree Menon, COO of Tophatter. "Discovery shopping is key to holiday gifting success. At Tophatter, we've created an experience that makes it easy to find great gifts and have fun while doing it. At the holidays, shoppers care about value and a selection that sparks gifting inspiration. They're also hungry for a way to make gift buying less stressful and time-consuming. An ecommerce experience that does both is hugely valuable during this important season."

Key Findings:

Staying on budget can add more stress to holiday shopping. Only 20.1% of respondents are confident they will not go over budget this year. If shoppers do go over budget it will be because:

Their family and friends deserve it: 29.8%



They lost track of money with last-minute gifts: 18.2%



Their budget was unrealistic: 13.3%



They added people to the shopping list: 12%



The lost patience for keeping track: 6.6%

Other than gift cards (26%), kids toys are the gifts people expect to buy the most of this year (19.7%). These are followed by electronics like computers and gaming systems (13.4%), clothes (10.2%), and pampering items like candles and fancy shower gel (9.9%).

29.3% of women and 14.3% of men said they would take a great bargain over great sex, which is way up from last year's results of 18.8% of women and 9.7% of men.

It looks like significant others are getting better at gift giving. 48.7% of women consider their significant other the best gifter in their life, up from 20.3% in 2018. 58.5% of men agree, up from 34.5%.

Only 9% of women said the gift they most hope to receive is jewelry. Instead, 21.5% of women said they would prefer something nice for their home or garden. 13.7% of men would like something from this category too, but a larger percentage, 24.1%, are hoping for the newest, coolest electronic gadget.

Siblings are considered the worst gifters 30.4%, followed closely by in-laws at 29.1%.

Overwhelmingly, parents and significant others are considered most difficult to buy gifts for, according to 28.2% and 24.8% of respondents, respectively.

