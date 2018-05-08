Discovery U.S. Hispanic Presents 2018-2019 Upfront Slate, Touts New Programming and Multi-Platform Value

Discovery U.S. Hispanic's portfolio of Spanish-language brands will present a programming line-up of real life entertainment genres to nourish its super-fans with the intent of inspiring and informing a growing audience of discerning Latino consumers on their screens of choice.

"Over the past two decades, we've become the leader in quality, Spanish-language real-life entertainment by carefully curating our content to the needs and interests of our Latino audience," said David Tardio, vice president of advertising sales, Discovery U.S. Hispanic. "The newly-added programs and introduction of premium home and food series will not only bring more exciting content to our viewers, but will also open the doors to more innovative opportunities for clients seeking to connect with Hispanic audiences."

Discovery en Español, which is also celebrating its 20th anniversary, will build on its most popular genres of automotive, adventure, natural history and investigation, as well as expand avenues for marketers to reach Latino consumers on all platforms, including linear, digital, mobile, social and virtual reality media. Some of the notable series and specials include: Clandestino, Mexicánicos Season 6, SPEEDSHOPmx, Los Hines, Profesión peligro, Rugido vivo and Tras la tumba de Anjesenamon.

Discovery Familia will continue to feature programming dedicated to Hispanic women and the things that matter to them, including the kid-favorite Discovery Kids block. It will also premiere popular and successful home renovation and food competition programs such as Fixer Upper, Flip or Flop, House Hunters, Eliminado and Derrota a Bobby Flay, which will air for the first time ever in Spanish-language for our U.S. Hispanic audience. It will also offer original content featuring Latin American personalities, such as Locos X el Asado and Un nuevo espacio.

In addition, the GO apps for both Hispanic networks have gained traction since their launch last year, more than doubling its users and increasing video views by 730 percent. According to Nielsen* both networks have also seen a year-over-year increase in viewership by women ages 25-54, with 27 percent more women watching Discovery en Español and 11 percent more viewing Discovery Familia. Discovery en Español also retains its #2 non-sports PayTV network rank in prime time for 10 years running.

This upfront season Discovery U.S. Hispanic is creating more branded content opportunities for marketers. As part of its offering, Discovery en Español will present the following titles: Héroes al rescate, featuring Latino first responders, SPEEDSHOPmx, a classic-car customization show and a new season of Desafío x 2, the network's successful adventure series. Discovery Familia will feature Un nuevo espacio, featuring Latina designers ready to tackle design project while growing their business. In addition, advertisers targeting auto enthusiasts will be able to create branded content through TEN (MotorTrend en Español and Lowrider) and those looking to connect with Latino millennials can do so via Group Nine's Spanish-language brands El Dodo and NowHola.

"Discovery U.S. Hispanic is unique in that we are the only real-life entertainment media company to offer advertisers the ability to connect with the full spectrum of Hispanic viewers in English and Spanish," remarked David Tardio. "This year we're even better positioned to capture renewed interest from advertisers who have tried unsuccessfully to connect with Hispanic viewers via English-language buys only over the past two years."

DISCOVERY U.S. HISPANIC 2018-19 PROGRAMMING

Discovery en Español

Branded Content

Héroes al rescate (Latino First Responders) (WT )

This fast-paced documentary series profiles Hispanic men and women who are the front lines as they perform their daily duties to serve and protect the public. Héroes al rescate follows a group of firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and police officers as they manage a variety of emergency situations. Cameras will follow these real-life heroes around the clock, from daring rescues to off-duty hours, giving viewers a behind the scenes look at their jobs and its effect on their personal lives. Get to know these brave first responders, some of whom are military veterans, who make personal sacrifices every day in an effort to save lives.

This fast-paced documentary series profiles Hispanic men and women who are the front lines as they perform their daily duties to serve and protect the public. follows a group of firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and police officers as they manage a variety of emergency situations. Cameras will follow these real-life heroes around the clock, from daring rescues to off-duty hours, giving viewers a behind the scenes look at their jobs and its effect on their personal lives. Get to know these brave first responders, some of whom are military veterans, who make personal sacrifices every day in an effort to save lives.

SPEEDSHOPmx (WT)

Zaky Ibrahim became passionate about cars as a child in part inspired by his toy car collection. He modified his first car at the age of 17 and today he manages the wildly successful 'Speedshopmx' in Mexico City , bringing together the very best in the business to customize and personalize classic American cars.

became passionate about cars as a child in part inspired by his toy car collection. He modified his first car at the age of 17 and today he manages the wildly successful 'Speedshopmx' in , bringing together the very best in the business to customize and personalize classic American cars.

Desafío x 2 (Dual Survival)

Adventurers don't let fear or the unknown hold them down. In this docu-reality series, a young Hispanic survival expert and inﬂuencer travels the United States taking on the country's most dangerous terrains with the help of a young local guide. Swamps, staggering heights, strong river currents, and arid deserts. No place is off-limits for this road trip adventure that will inspire others to set off and explore their country.

Adventurers don't let fear or the unknown hold them down. In this docu-reality series, a young Hispanic survival expert and inﬂuencer travels taking on the country's most dangerous terrains with the help of a young local guide. Swamps, staggering heights, strong river currents, and arid deserts. No place is off-limits for this road trip adventure that will inspire others to set off and explore their country. New Series

Rugido vivo - (Taken by the Tiger) (WT )

This documentary travels to remote areas in Asia where tigers still roam freely. Directed by Academy® Award-winners Fisher Stevens ("The Cove") and Ross Kauffman ("Born into Brothels"), the film highlights the sheer splendor of these fierce felines in the wild, embedding with the heroes saving these tigers from extinction, chronicling the work the work of those striving every day for their protection. Debuting in early 2019, the special is tied to Discovery's Project C.A.T. initiative, part of a global effort to double the population of tigers living in the wild by 2022.

This documentary travels to remote areas in where tigers still roam freely. Directed by Academy® Award-winners Fisher Stevens ("The Cove") and ("Born into Brothels"), the film highlights the sheer splendor of these fierce felines in the wild, embedding with the heroes saving these tigers from extinction, chronicling the work the work of those striving every day for their protection. Debuting in early 2019, the special is tied to Discovery's Project C.A.T. initiative, part of a global effort to double the population of tigers living in the wild by 2022.

Billonario encubierto - (Undercover Billionaire) (WT)

Financial success is the ultimate American Dream. In this all-new series, Discovery will tap the expertise of a self-made mogul to see whether it's possible to create a million-dollar company in just 90 days with just a few dollars in his pocket. The true identity of the billionaire will remain anonymous to everyone around him as he attempts to integrate into this remote community with little means and resources. If he's successful, at the end of the 90 days, he'll turn over the company he built to the people who helped him out along the way. And once and for all, reveal his true identity.

Financial success is the ultimate American Dream. In this all-new series, Discovery will tap the expertise of a self-made mogul to see whether it's possible to create a million-dollar company in just 90 days with just a few dollars in his pocket. The true identity of the billionaire will remain anonymous to everyone around him as he attempts to integrate into this remote community with little means and resources. If he's successful, at the end of the 90 days, he'll turn over the company he built to the people who helped him out along the way. And once and for all, reveal his true identity.

Los Hines - (Book of Hines) (WT)

Former covert military man and intelligence officer Brett Hines and his family transition from living under the modern trappings of life in America to forming their own way of life. The Hines live off-grid using survival and security techniques Brett honed in the military. Distrusting of our modern way of life, the Hines are now two years in, and at the make or break point. The new series documents their journey (including footage they have self-shot over the years) and provides a roadmap for the rest of us to a life out of society.

Former covert military man and intelligence officer and his family transition from living under the modern trappings of life in America to forming their own way of life. The Hines live off-grid using survival and security techniques Brett honed in the military. Distrusting of our modern way of life, the Hines are now two years in, and at the make or break point. The new series documents their journey (including footage they have self-shot over the years) and provides a roadmap for the rest of us to a life out of society.

Tras la tumba de Anjesenamon - (Valley of the Kings) (WT)

This documentary goes exclusively inside the first major excavation in a generation, in Egypt's famed burial ground of the pharaohs, looking for one thing – the lost tomb of an ancient royal. Led by renowned Archaeologist Dr. Zahi Hawass, the crew of more than one hundred Egyptian workers are digging in the largely untouched western portion of the valley, where leading archaeologists believe several royal tombs lie hidden. Using cutting edge technology, the series the search for the secrets buried in the sand.

This documentary goes exclusively inside the first major excavation in a generation, in famed burial ground of the pharaohs, looking for one thing – the lost tomb of an ancient royal. Led by renowned Archaeologist Dr. Zahi Hawass, the crew of more than one hundred Egyptian workers are digging in the largely untouched western portion of the valley, where leading archaeologists believe several royal tombs lie hidden. Using cutting edge technology, the series the search for the secrets buried in the sand.

Profesión peligro - (Hard to Kill) (WT)

Special Forces Sniper and fearless Green Beret, Tim Kennedy travels the country as he puts the spotlight on America's toughest workers by risking his own life and attempting some of America's most dangerous jobs. Whether he's testing his skills as a test pilot or part of a mountain rescue team, Tim works with experts in each field to learn some of today's most dangerous jobs. At the end of each training, Tim will put the skills he learned to the test to see if he truly has what it takes to accomplish the jobs of everyday heroes.

Special Forces Sniper and fearless Green Beret, travels the country as he puts the spotlight on America's toughest workers by risking his own life and attempting some of America's most dangerous jobs. Whether he's testing his skills as a test pilot or part of a mountain rescue team, Tim works with experts in each field to learn some of today's most dangerous jobs. At the end of each training, Tim will put the skills he learned to the test to see if he truly has what it takes to accomplish the jobs of everyday heroes.

Cambio de marcha con Aaron Kaufman - (Shifting Gears with Aaron Kaufman )

This new show delves beneath the skin of some of the most advanced machines on the planet. We visit international motor shows for the newest releases and concept vehicles; uncover new advances in technology developed both in the laboratory and on the race track; keep up to date in the race for alternative fuels, improved safety, satellite navigation, in-car entertainment and multi-media connectivity; and look ahead to the designs and trends of the future.

This new show delves beneath the skin of some of the most advanced machines on the planet. We visit international motor shows for the newest releases and concept vehicles; uncover new advances in technology developed both in the laboratory and on the race track; keep up to date in the race for alternative fuels, improved safety, satellite navigation, in-car entertainment and multi-media connectivity; and look ahead to the designs and trends of the future. Returning Series

Clandestino

Renowned Spanish journalist David Beriain travels around the world to visit conflict zones and gain the trust of some of the most controversial characters and investigates undercover phenomena occurring in the word today.

Renowned Spanish journalist David Beriain travels around the world to visit conflict zones and gain the trust of some of the most controversial characters and investigates undercover phenomena occurring in the word today.

Mexicánicos

The top-rated series returns to Discovery en Español with new restorations and exclusive creations by the talented mechanic Martín Vaca. Whether it's repairing, transforming or building a brand-new limousine, hearse or hot rod in his Guadalajara workshop, no project is too big for this authority on motor vehicles.

The top-rated series returns to Discovery en Español with new restorations and exclusive creations by the talented mechanic Martín Vaca. Whether it's repairing, transforming or building a brand-new limousine, hearse or hot rod in his workshop, no project is too big for this authority on motor vehicles.

Texas Metal

The network's highest-rated series returns for more metal miracles from the incredibly talented, visionary team at Ekstensive Metal Works in Houston . For more than two decades owner Bill Carlton and team have built a reputation for giving customers exactly what they want. Whether it's tricked-out trucks with wild hydraulics or facelifts for classic muscle cars, Ekstensive Metal Works does restorations, rebuilds, metal work, paint, interior or accessories bigger and better.

The network's highest-rated series returns for more metal miracles from the incredibly talented, visionary team at Ekstensive Metal Works in . For more than two decades owner and team have built a reputation for giving customers exactly what they want. Whether it's tricked-out trucks with wild hydraulics or facelifts for classic muscle cars, Ekstensive Metal Works does restorations, rebuilds, metal work, paint, interior or accessories bigger and better.

Detalles de un crimen (Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall )

The Today Show host and MSNBC news anchor Tamron Hall walks viewers step by step through a series of riveting and heart wrenching murder investigations in this news magazine show. With her up-close-and-personal style, and strong investigative background, Tamron challenges expectations, interviews those most deeply affected, and visits the scene of the crime to find out what really happened and why.

Show host and MSNBC news anchor walks viewers step by step through a series of riveting and heart wrenching murder investigations in this news magazine show. With her up-close-and-personal style, and strong investigative background, Tamron challenges expectations, interviews those most deeply affected, and visits the scene of the crime to find out what really happened and why.

Caso criminal (On The Case with Paula Zahn )

Led by Emmy- Award journalist Paula Zahn , CASO CRIMINAL features in-depth interviews and original reporting that go beyond the headlines in search of fascinating mysteries within our nations' justice system. Each episode is highlighted by Zahn's riveting exclusive interviews, which draw out different viewpoints from the people connected to tragedies that rocked their local community and the investigations that attempted to piece together the truth on CASO CRIMINAL.

Led by Emmy- Award journalist , CASO CRIMINAL features in-depth interviews and original reporting that go beyond the headlines in search of fascinating mysteries within our nations' justice system. Each episode is highlighted by Zahn's riveting exclusive interviews, which draw out different viewpoints from the people connected to tragedies that rocked their local community and the investigations that attempted to piece together the truth on CASO CRIMINAL.

Vidas remotas (Homestead Rescue)

For the hundreds of families who decide to move entirely off-grid, the learning curve is a steep one. Even the most resourceful and determined families often succumb to their first winter, monsoon or drought season. In a last effort to save their homesteads, these families call in survival experts to prepare them for nature's worst and force the ultimate decision: stay to tough out their first year, or pack it up and go back to civilization.

Specials:

Semana del tiburón (Shark week)

The most anticipated summer event returns to Discovery en Español with new shark programming. Semana del Tiburón has long been a pop culture juggernaut, giving online and social media even more bite each time, and it shows no signs of slowing down!

The most anticipated summer event returns to Discovery en Español with new shark programming. Semana del Tiburón has long been a pop culture juggernaut, giving online and social media even more bite each time, and it shows no signs of slowing down!

Nasa: mas allá del infinito (Above and Beyond: NASA's Journey to Tomorrow) (WT)

Humankind has come to lead the planet in large part thanks to its insatiable curiosity and remarkable ability to wonder. This "need to know" lies deep within our DNA, as we seek to answer the biggest questions: Where did we come from? Where are we going? Are we alone? That quest to understand has led us to make incredible discoveries and achieve extraordinary advances. As this historic institution celebrates its 60 th anniversary, Discovery once again shines a spotlight on NASA and the vital role it has to play moving forward into the coming decades.

Humankind has come to lead the planet in large part thanks to its insatiable curiosity and remarkable ability to wonder. This "need to know" lies deep within our DNA, as we seek to answer the biggest questions: Where did we come from? Where are we going? Are we alone? That quest to understand has led us to make incredible discoveries and achieve extraordinary advances. As this historic institution celebrates its 60 anniversary, Discovery once again shines a spotlight on NASA and the vital role it has to play moving forward into the coming decades.

El caso de Natalie Woods (An American Murder Mystery: Natalie Woods )

Cases ripped from the headlines that captivated our nation, this anthology follows experts as they reexamine evidence from the most baffling and infuriating cases of all time, using the latest technology, insights from specialists who have studied the cases for years, and interviews with new and old key players.

Cases ripped from the headlines that captivated our nation, this anthology follows experts as they reexamine evidence from the most baffling and infuriating cases of all time, using the latest technology, insights from specialists who have studied the cases for years, and interviews with new and old key players.

Manson: la leyenda de un culto (Manson: The Lost Tapes) (WT)

Using a treasure trove of extraordinary, intimate, and shocking footage of the Manson Family shot at their ranches and never-before-seen on TV, this unique, premium documentary project tells the exclusive inside story of the world's most infamous cult in the run up to the fiftieth anniversary of the slayings that shocked the world.

Discovery Familia

Branded Content

Un nuevo espacio (WT)

Nothing is impossible for these Latina designers and entrepreneurs who would do anything to make their clients happy while growing their business! They are strong, passionate and fully dedicated to delivering the very best in interior design, whether they are redecorating a room, designing an office or creating a new space in a school. While utilizing a small renovation budget and a large amount of imagination, the designers and clients work together to complete each makeover. This series will also explore how they manage and market their business and ultimately get the job done for their clients.

Nothing is impossible for these Latina designers and entrepreneurs who would do anything to make their clients happy while growing their business! They are strong, passionate and fully dedicated to delivering the very best in interior design, whether they are redecorating a room, designing an office or creating a new space in a school. While utilizing a small renovation budget and a large amount of imagination, the designers and clients work together to complete each makeover. This series will also explore how they manage and market their business and ultimately get the job done for their clients. New Series

Flip or Flop

Flipping team Tarek and Christina have viewers on the edge of their seats as they purchase dilapidated properties for cash, sometimes sight unseen, and then renovate and flip them for resale. From the nail-biting purchase at auction, to the sometimes-exasperating renovations, discouraging showings and exhilarating sale, will they Flip or Flop.

Flipping team Tarek and Christina have viewers on the edge of their seats as they purchase dilapidated properties for cash, sometimes sight unseen, and then renovate and flip them for resale. From the nail-biting purchase at auction, to the sometimes-exasperating renovations, discouraging showings and exhilarating sale, will they Flip or Flop.

Fixer Upper

Chip and Joanna Gaines help homebuyers in Waco, Texas , look past the superficial and buy the worst house in the best neighborhood. With his expertise in construction and her keen design sense, Chip and Jo transform potential-rich houses into their clients' dream homes.

help homebuyers in , look past the superficial and buy the worst house in the best neighborhood. With his expertise in construction and her keen design sense, Chip and Jo transform potential-rich houses into their clients' dream homes.

Chopped: Eliminado (Chopped)

Chopped is a cooking competition that's all about skill, speed and ingenuity, where four up-and-coming chefs compete before a panel of three expert judges. Course by course, the chefs must take a basket of mystery ingredients and turn it into an extraordinary meal. Then, they must survive the Chopping Block, where the judges are waiting to be wowed and are not shy about voicing their culinary criticisms! Host Ted Allen leads the high-energy, high-pressure competition, and in the end, only one chef will make the cut and win $10,000 .

Chopped is a cooking competition that's all about skill, speed and ingenuity, where four up-and-coming chefs compete before a panel of three expert judges. Course by course, the chefs must take a basket of mystery ingredients and turn it into an extraordinary meal. Then, they must survive the Chopping Block, where the judges are waiting to be wowed and are not shy about voicing their culinary criticisms! Host leads the high-energy, high-pressure competition, and in the end, only one chef will make the cut and win .

Cutthroat Kitchen

Just how far is a chef willing to go to win a cooking competition? Cutthroat Kitchen hands four chefs $25,000 and the opportunity to spend that money on helping themselves or sabotaging their competitors. Ingredients will be thieved, utensils destroyed and valuable time on the clock lost when these chefs compete to cook delicious dishes while also having to out-plot the competition. With Alton Brown as the devilish provocateur, nothing is out of bounds when money changes hands and we see just how far one chef will go to ensure they have the winning dish.

Just how far is a chef willing to go to win a cooking competition? Cutthroat Kitchen hands four chefs and the opportunity to spend that money on helping themselves or sabotaging their competitors. Ingredients will be thieved, utensils destroyed and valuable time on the clock lost when these chefs compete to cook delicious dishes while also having to out-plot the competition. With as the devilish provocateur, nothing is out of bounds when money changes hands and we see just how far one chef will go to ensure they have the winning dish.

Beat Bobby Flay

To Beat Bobby Flay , you're going to have to get to him first! In this competition series, two talented chefs go head-to-head for the chance to put their culinary skills to the test against Bobby Flay . The winner moves on to the ultimate battle -- facing off against Bobby Flay -- but not without an advantage: our challenger chooses the dish they will both be judged on. Can Bobby come up with the winning dish with no time to prepare? In this competition, the challenger may get to call the dish, but it's anyone's game. Could you Beat Bobby Flay ?

To , you're going to have to get to him first! In this competition series, two talented chefs go head-to-head for the chance to put their culinary skills to the test against . The winner moves on to the ultimate battle -- facing off against -- but not without an advantage: our challenger chooses the dish they will both be judged on. come up with the winning dish with no time to prepare? In this competition, the challenger may get to call the dish, but it's anyone's game. Could you ?

Guy's Grocery Games

Guy Fieri sends four talented chefs running through the aisles in a high-stakes, high skills, grocery store cooking competition. The chefs are hit by real-world challenges like finding workarounds when all the essential ingredients are suddenly "out-of-stock" or having to create a masterpiece when you can only cook with "5 items or less" or on a $10 budget. In the end, the food does the talking, as the last chef standing has the chance to make some serious dough!

sends four talented chefs running through the aisles in a high-stakes, high skills, grocery store cooking competition. The chefs are hit by real-world challenges like finding workarounds when all the essential ingredients are suddenly "out-of-stock" or having to create a masterpiece when you can only cook with "5 items or less" or on a budget. In the end, the food does the talking, as the last chef standing has the chance to make some serious dough!

House Hunters, House Hunters International and Tiny House Hunters

These series take viewers behind the scenes as individuals, couples and families learn what to look for and decide if a home is meant for them. Focusing on the emotional experience of finding and purchasing a new home, each episode shows the process as buyers search for a house whether it's in their home town, across the globe or looking to downsize their living space.

These series take viewers behind the scenes as individuals, couples and families learn what to look for and decide if a home is meant for them. Focusing on the emotional experience of finding and purchasing a new home, each episode shows the process as buyers search for a house whether it's in their home town, across the globe or looking to downsize their living space.

Locos X el Asado

Locos X el Asado is dedicated to the Asado , Argentina's world famous traditional barbecue. Hosted by "El Laucha" and his friends, the show takes place in a homie space covered with local flavors while they prepare extraordinary asados , show a variety of cooking techniques, and tell us everything about the different meat cuts, sauces, and secret tricks. The new series also takes on a tour of Buenos Aires and its surroundings, and introduces unique characters that will inspire the audience to make different kinds of barbecue.

Locos X el Asado is dedicated to the , world famous traditional barbecue. Hosted by "El Laucha" and his friends, the show takes place in a homie space covered with local flavors while they prepare extraordinary , show a variety of cooking techniques, and tell us everything about the different meat cuts, sauces, and secret tricks. The new series also takes on a tour of and its surroundings, and introduces unique characters that will inspire the audience to make different kinds of barbecue. Returning Series

Casados por diseño (Nate and Jeremiah)

The show follows the couple inside and outside of the home, as they juggle married life and raising their daughter while helping distressed homeowners turn a disaster into a dream home.

The follows the couple inside and outside of the home, as they juggle married life and raising their daughter while helping distressed homeowners turn a disaster into a dream home.

Cake Boss

Buddy Valastro , one of the most successful cake artists in the U.S, is back with a new season in which he prepares elaborate themed cakes for various occasions along with his team at Carlo's Bakery in New Jersey .

, one of the most successful cake artists in the U.S, is back with a new season in which he prepares elaborate themed cakes for various occasions along with his team at Carlo's Bakery in .

Vestido de novia (Say Yes to the Dress)

The SYTTD team bend over backward to make each bride's experience unforgettable, part bridal story, part fashion makeover and part family therapy session, each episode looks at the personalities and craftsmanship that come into play as the staff goes to extreme lengths to make each bride's dream come true.

The SYTTD team bend over backward to make each bride's experience unforgettable, part bridal story, part fashion makeover and part family therapy session, each episode looks at the personalities and craftsmanship that come into play as the staff goes to extreme lengths to make each bride's dream come true.

Los Busby (Outdaughtered)

Danielle and Adam Busby may have thought year one of raising quintuplet baby girls was rough! But now that the little ladies are older, life in the Busby household has become more chaotic than ever!

About Discovery U.S. Hispanic

Discovery U.S. Hispanic, a division of Discovery Communications the world's #1 pay-TV programmer, is comprised of Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia, two networks for Spanish-speaking audiences in the United States. Discovery en Español connects viewers to the world and all its wonder and possibilities through quality programming focusing on bold storytelling across core genres including adventure, ingenuity, natural, history, investigation and current affairs. Discovery Familia is dedicated to Hispanic women and what matters in their lives. During the day the network broadcast a Discovery Kids block, which provides a safe environment for children aged 2-6 with entertaining, curriculum-based programming. In the evening, the channel offers programming for women, focusing on home décor, food, health, beauty and parenting. Both networks reach audiences across screens on the ''Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia GO''TV Everywhere apps. For more information, please follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/discoveryenespanol and www.facebook.com/discoveryfamilia

*Source: Nielsen, 7p-11p, Weeks 1-13 of 2017 vs. Weeks 1-12 of 2018.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discovery-us-hispanic-presents-2018-2019-upfront-slate-touts-new-programming-and-multi-platform-value-300644233.html

SOURCE Discovery U.S. Hispanic