Discrete Diode Market size is set to grow by USD 867 million from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for iot devices boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global discrete diode market size is estimated to grow by USD 867 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for iot devices is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing acceptance of wearable devices. However, increase in design complexity due to miniaturization poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Central Semiconductor Corp., Diodes Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc..

Discrete Diode Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 867 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key countries China, US, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Central Semiconductor Corp., Diodes Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Market Driver

The wearable technology market, including devices such as smartwatches, fitness bands, heart rate monitors, smart glasses, and smart fabrics, is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer adoption. These devices integrate transceiver chips for communication and require specialized semiconductors, including discrete diodes, for power and energy efficiency. Major tech companies like Samsung Electronics and Apple are leading this market with innovative wearable products. The Internet of Things (IoT) is also gaining momentum and is expected to have a major impact on various aspects of our lives. The wearable tech market is a key contributor to IoT growth, driving the demand for advanced discrete diodes in semiconductor devices. As a result, semiconductor manufacturers are expanding their production facilities to meet the growing demand, making the global discrete diode market an attractive growth area during the forecast period.

Discrete diodes are essential electronic elements in various industries, including consumer electronics, power systems, and automotive sectors. These semiconductor diodes work based on PN junctions, allowing current transmission in one direction while blocking it in the opposite direction. The market for discrete diodes is growing due to their usage as rectifiers, switches, limiters, and in power electronics. Key segments include power diodes, Schottky diodes, and integrated circuits. Factors driving the market are vehicle electrification in the automotive industry, electric vehicles, and traction inverters. Decision-makers in electronic manufacturers, communication, computer, and automotive sectors should consider the trends in discrete diodes. Major players include Discrete Diode, Lucintel, and Data Bridge. Microeconomic factors, such as national economies and factory floor conditions, also impact the market. PORTER analysis and SVOR analysis can help understand the competitive landscape. Discrete semiconductors are essential passive components in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), portable products, and more.

Market Challenges

Discrete diodes are essential components in microelectronics, manufactured at tiny scales with unique technical challenges. Parameters such as shock dynamics, temperature drift, and contact dynamics must be addressed to meet the demands of miniaturized devices like tablets, smartwatches, and smartphones. Increasing consumer expectations for advanced features and longer battery life push vendors to innovate and invest heavily in manufacturing advanced, compact diodes. However, these investments increase manufacturing costs and reduce profitability, posing a significant challenge for vendors in the discrete diode market. This market growth may be hindered due to the high costs associated with producing advanced diodes to meet the stringent design requirements of wearable devices.

The Discrete Diodes market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the Power Diode segment in various industries such as automotive and electronic products. The automotive sector, particularly vehicle electrification in electric vehicles and traction inverters, is a major contributor. Decision-makers in the electronic manufacturing industry face challenges in keeping up with the latest technology trends, including Discrete Semiconductors like diodes, varistors, and thyristors. Using tools like PORTER analysis and SVOR analysis, we can identify key factors influencing market growth. Microeconomic factors, such as national economies and factory floor costs, also play a role. Language and communication sectors, as well as the consumer electronic, computer, and automotive sectors, are major consumers of Discrete Diodes. Emerging trends include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the increasing use of Discrete Diodes in portable products. Companies like Data Bridge, Lucintel, and ASICS are leading players in this market.

Segment Overview

This discrete diode market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Power diodes

1.2 Small signal diodes

1.3 RF diodes End-user 2.1 Communications

2.2 Computers

2.3 Automotive

2.4 Consumer electronics

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Power diodes- Power diodes are essential components in various electrical systems, primarily used for voltage clamping and as rectifiers, voltage multipliers, and freewheeling diodes. These diodes handle high power but operate at lower frequencies. The power diode segment dominates the global discrete diode market due to its extensive usage. Three main types of power diodes exist: Schottky diodes, fast recovery diodes, and general-purpose diodes. Schottky diodes are widely used in applications requiring sensitivity and efficiency due to their low heat generation. They are employed in standalone photovoltaic systems to prevent battery discharge at night and in grid-connected systems. Schottky diodes also serve as rectifiers in power supplies. The expanding demand for power supplies in domestic and industrial applications worldwide fuels the growth of the Schottky diodes market, contributing significantly to the power diodes segment of the global discrete diode market during the forecast period. General-purpose diodes are suitable for low-frequency applications (up to 1 kHz) and low-speed applications (up to 1-kHz), while fast recovery diodes are ideal for high-speed switching applications due to their short reverse recovery times (less than 5us). Power diodes' versatility and wide application scope drive the market's growth.

Research Analysis

The Discrete Diodes Market refers to the segment of the electronics industry dealing with discrete semiconductor diodes. These electronic elements allow the controlled transmission of current in one direction while blocking it in the opposite direction. Discrete diodes are made up of PN junctions and are used as rectifiers, switches, limiters, and in various other applications. They are essential components in consumer electronics, power diodes, Schottky diodes, and integrated circuits. The market for discrete diodes is driven by the increasing demand for electronic components in various sectors, including vehicle electrification, electric vehicles, traction inverters, electronic assembly, portable products, and passive components. National economies with a strong focus on electronics manufacturing and innovation are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the Discrete Diodes Market. Data Bridge Market Research projects the market to experience steady growth in the coming years.

Market Research Overview

Discrete diodes are essential electronic elements in various applications due to their ability to control the direction of current flow. Made from semiconductor materials, these components have PN junctions that allow transmission of current in one direction while blocking it in the reverse direction. They function as rectifiers, switches, limiters, and more in consumer electronics, power diodes, Schottky diodes, and integrated circuits. The Discrete Diodes Market is driven by the power diode segment in industries like automotive, electronic products, and vehicle electrification. Porter and SVOR analyses provide insights into market trends, competitive landscape, and microeconomic factors. Decision-makers in electronic manufacturers, national economies, and factory floors use these analyses to understand the discrete semiconductor market, which includes diodes, varistors, thyristors, and ASICs. Emerging trends in communication, computer, and consumer electronic sectors, advanced driver assistance systems, electric vehicles, traction inverters, and electronic assembly further boost the market.

