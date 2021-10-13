Discrete Diode Market to grow by USD 775.08 mn from 2021 to 2025|Diodes Inc. and Infineon Technologies AG among Key Market Contributors|Technavio

The report on the discrete diode market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the growing adoption of industry 4.0 standards as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The growing investment in smart city projects will be one of the trends in the market during the forecast period.

The discrete diode market covers the following areas:

Discrete Diode Market Sizing

Discrete Diode Market Forecast

Discrete Diode Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Diodes Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Semtech Corp.

STMicroelectronics NV.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Discrete Diode Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.33% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 775.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.47 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key consumer countries China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Diodes Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., STMicroelectronics NV., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

