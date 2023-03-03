Discrete Semiconductors Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the discrete semiconductors market are Infineon Technologies AG, Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Eaton Corporation PLC., STMicroelectronics, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Nexperia BV, Rohm Co Ltd., Central Semiconductor Corp, Diodes Incorporated, ABB, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd., Fuji Electric Co Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor, IXYS Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, D3 Semiconductor LLC, and Qualcomm Incorporated.

The global discrete semiconductors market grew from $31.79 billion in 2022 to $36.49 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The discrete semiconductors market is expected to grow to $63.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.9%.

The discrete semiconductors market consists of sales of individual transistors, diodes, and thyristors.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The discrete semiconductors refer to components with complex integrated circuits and designed to perform elementary electronic functions.Discrete semiconductors are specially designed to perform a small electronic function, and they cannot be divided into individual components and work independently.

It is utilized for high power and frequency operations such as communication, electronics, manufacturing, and others. Discrete semiconductors include IGBTs, MOSFETs, thyristors, diodes, rectifiers, and others.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the discrete semiconductors market in 2022, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the discrete semiconductors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of discrete semiconductors include MOSFET, IGBT, bipolar transistor, thyristor, rectifier, and others.The metal–oxide–semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) is a current-controlled device widely used for switching purposes and the amplification of electronic signals in electronic devices.

The main components of discrete semiconductors include memory devices, logic devices, discrete power devices, and others. They are used in consumer electronics, communication, automotive, industrial, and other industries.

The rapid growth in the automotive industry and the rise in the demand for MOSFETs and IGBTs in electronics and automobiles are expected to propel the growth of the discrete semiconductors market.An insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) is an integral component in the EV (electric vehicle) power electronics system.

As people become more aware of environmental pollution and the need to improve vehicle efficiency, hybrid and electric vehicles are becoming more popular and contributing to growth in demand for discrete semiconductors. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), a French-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, 6.6 million plug-in vehicles were sold in 2021, more than double the 3 million sold in 2020, and more than triple the 2.2 million sold in 2019. Therefore, the rapid growth in the automotive industry and the rise in the demand for MOSFETs and IGBTs in electronics and automobiles are expected to propel the growth of the discrete semiconductors market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the discrete semiconductors market.Companies are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions such as galvanized isolated gate drivers, high voltage protection capabilities, and others to expand their presence globally and enhance their market positions.

For instance, in March 2021, Infineon Technologies AG, a Germany-based semiconductor manufacturer, launched the 650 V CoolSiC Hybrid Discrete for automotive applications.It is a technologically advanced discrete which contains a CoolSiC Schottky diode and a 50 A TRENCHSTOP 5 fast-switching IGBT to enable a cost-efficient performance boost and high reliability.

The combination provides a cost-performance trade-off for sustaining high system integrity and hard-switching topologies in addition to bi-directional charging. These features make it suitable for fast switching automotive applications such as power factor correction (PFC), onboard chargers (OBC), DC-DC, and DC-AC converters.

In November 2020, Diodes Incorporated, a USA-based semiconductor manufacturing company, acquired Lite-On Semiconductor Corp for $446 million.The acquisition broadens Diodes' discrete product offerings, and it also provides a leadership position in glass-passivated bridges and rectifiers that will allow Diode Incorporated to further extend its position in the automotive and industrial markets.

Lite-On Semiconductor Corp is a Taiwan-based semiconductor manufacturing company.

The countries covered in the discrete semiconductors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

