Discriminatory OC Board Of Supervisors Vaccine Passport Plan Threatens To Segregate The Elderly
Human Rights Attorney, Leigh Dundas Leading the Charge to Protect Them
May 11, 2021, 10:07 ET
ORANGE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
HUNDREDS OF CITIZENS are expected to voice their opinion at the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting this week in opposition to the Othena-branded "digital vaccination passport." This passport is being promoted by the OC Health Agency as a way for businesses to allow or restrict patrons from receiving goods and services based on whether or not they have been vaccinated.
WHY:
Digital vaccination passports transcend politics and even health. These invasive vaccine passport requirements not only breach medical privacy they nullify personal responsibility—and choice—regarding healthcare decisions. In addition, passports are inherently discriminatory against minorities, the elderly, the poor, and those with health conditions who cannot receive the vaccine. Currently 40% of people over 65, 20% of our poor, and 15% of most minorities don't own smartphones - making it impossible for them to carry a vaccine passport without added expense. Those who are unable to get the vaccine for health, religious, or simply personal reasons will not be able to conduct business, transact, and move freely. In addition, the concerns surrounding privacy are numerous and absolutely warranted, as a data breach or even glitch could potentially compromise an individual from obtaining necessities. The idea of implementing a "show me your papers" type system in America is absolutely abominable and must be stopped dead in its tracks.
WHEN:
Tuesday, May 11 at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE:
333 W. Santa Ana Blvd., Santa Ana, CA 92701
WHO:
Peggy Hall, Founder, TheHealthyAmerican.org
Leigh Dundas, Human Rights Attorney, Citizen-Rights.org
Alan Hostetter, former FBI agent, The American Phoenix Project
(all available for on-site interviews)
HOW:
Public can arrive at 8:30 a.m. to put in a speaker card to let their voices be heard in front of the board of supervisors and / or let their presence onsite speak for them.
