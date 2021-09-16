Discuss.io Announces H1 Accelerated Growth Milestones; Appointment of Advisor Stan Sthanunathan

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discuss.io , a leading purpose-built, smart video platform for customer insights and empathy, today announced a series of milestones highlighting its accelerated growth in the first half of 2021.



The company reached a 63 percent increase in revenue compared to H1 2020, and signed over 50 new customers, including Target, Ford and Ryder, as well as agencies like Gongos Research and Leede Research Group. Additionally, Discuss.io launched several new platform capabilities to adapt to a more agile consumer environment as COVID-19 accelerated the need for organizations to operate digitally and across mobile more efficiently.

During the first half of the year, the number of customer, user experience and market research conversations held on the Discuss.io platform more than doubled as compared to the first half of 2020, with the company on track for helping generate market insights from over 100,000 people by the end of 2021.



In addition, the company added Stan Sthanunathan to its leadership team as Advisor to its Board of Directors. Sthanunathan, a distinguished insights leader with previous positions at Unilever Global and Coca-Cola, will provide strategic direction to the company and help harness the power of insights for Discuss.io clients worldwide.



Just a few of the many innovations that helped continue to fuel Discuss.io's growth in the first half of 2021 included:

Respondent Management : a central hub allowing organizations to reduce friction in the consumer insights process by creating and managing their own panels and databases

Mobile Screen Sharing : a specialized app that enables customers to see every tap, scroll, zoom, or pinch in real time on smartphones or tablet screens. With the ability to see the respondent's face, voice and body language, in addition to real-time movement on their devices, companies can inform product and application development, digital experiences, usability and more.

Augmented Insights : a suite of intelligence tools that includes sentiment analysis, tagging, and unique theme finding capabilities to help companies bridge live consumer conversation sessions and the insights gathered.

"In this 'remote-focused' era, it is critical for brands to adapt with innovative products and technologies that better serve the modern customer," said Simon Glass, CEO of Discuss.io. "We're excited to be providing our customers with industry leading innovation that helps drive their business goals."

Amid a year of accelerated growth, Discuss.io was also named as The Most Innovative Company of the Year in the 2021 American Business Awards and made Greenbook's annual GRIT Top 50 Innovative Suppliers list for the seventh consecutive year.



As companies continue to collaborate digitally in uncertain times, Discuss.io provides organizations with

forward-thinking solutions to navigate the changes and new normal brought on by the pandemic.

About Discuss.io

Discuss.io serves the world's leading companies with a purpose-built, smart video platform for customer insights and empathy. Enterprise-level brands and their partners around the world trust Discuss.io to enable deep, purposeful connections with their key audiences and to securely capture and share insights across their organizations in real-time. The platform has been recognized on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ list and one of the most innovative market research companies for seven consecutive years in the annual Greenbook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) report. Discuss.io was also named one of Gartner's top 25 enterprise software startups to watch in 2020, Best Video Hosting Solution in the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and Quirk's Media's Top 20 Online Insights Platform companies. For more information, visit www.discuss.io .

