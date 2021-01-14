Discuss.io Launches Respondent Management Hub to Take Friction (and Spreadsheets) Out of Online Qualitative Research

SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discuss.io , the leading enterprise-level smart video platform for conversations that count, today announced the launch of Respondent Management, an industry-first DIY hub feature for tracking the status of respondents through the process of recruiting, screening, scheduling, incentivizing and interviewing as part of the consumer insight process. Discuss.io's Respondent Management all-in-one tool simplifies project coordination by providing a single place to manage projects, screen respondents, execute and capture conversations, and share insights more securely. The new product streamlines the qualitative research process for brands where project owners and third party recruiters want to conduct interviews with their own respondents.

Today's executives and insights teams understand they need to have more conversations with consumers, especially in today's fast-paced climate. Respondent Management enables brands, agencies and recruiters to have more options in how they connect with consumers, at a lower cost, and with higher velocity through a centralized, integrated consumer conversation platform. The new feature is the result of years of feedback from some of the world's largest brands and high performing product and services teams, to remove the friction points from customer sessions that have existed within traditional market research workflows for the last 60 years.

"While consumer insights are increasingly important to successful, fast-paced companies, we noticed there wasn't a solution available to streamline research project coordination in a cohesive platform," said Ashley Wali, VP of Product at Discuss.io. "With Respondent Management, corporate researchers are finally able to schedule, recruit, and organize research respondents in the same platform where they conduct research, enabling a more efficient and scalable solution for agencies and DIY brands."

The Respondent Management hub helps companies navigate challenges in the research and recruitment industry by providing effective tech solutions and replicating the value of face-to-face conversations at a global scale. Utilizing permissions-based access controls, respondents and brands' information is centralized in one place, enabling interviews that maintain structure, security, and insights. The flexibility of the tool allows for customization that fits various budgets and timelines, making DIY qualitative research more efficient, accessible, and more affordable. Key benefits of the new product include:

Scheduling with Ease: Enables project owners, recruiters, and Discuss.io support staff to collaborate on respondent scheduling, and reconciling scheduling vs. actual participation. Provides the ability to schedule directly within the platform, reducing the need for back and forth emails and many individual calendars. See where respondents are in terms of screening/acceptance, scheduled, and confirmed.

Enables project owners, recruiters, and Discuss.io support staff to collaborate on respondent scheduling, and reconciling scheduling vs. actual participation. Provides the ability to schedule directly within the platform, reducing the need for back and forth emails and many individual calendars. See where respondents are in terms of screening/acceptance, scheduled, and confirmed. Recruiting at Scale: Streamlines the process of end to end recruitment for project owners and third party recruiters who bring their own respondents to conduct user interviews and recruitment.

Streamlines the process of end to end recruitment for project owners and third party recruiters who bring their own respondents to conduct user interviews and recruitment. Collaboration and Organization: Offers an automated respondent hub functionality with real-time updates in a shared grid, increasing collaboration and enabling teams to speed up their innovation cycles by collecting ideas and effectively representing research points by removing unnecessary back and forths, emails, Slack DMs, etc. Validates that respondents are the right people (name, gender, age, etc.) all while addressing the challenges of organizing hundreds of people over dozens of sessions across 100+ countries.

"Respondent Management solves the problems that many insights professionals face, including friction in the recruitment and research management process and vendor fragmentation," said Karen Lindley, VP Customer Success at Discuss.io. "Our early clients have been especially thrilled with a streamlined approach to tracking the entire research process within our app, a user-friendly UX, efficient respondent uploads, and informative tech check links."

Respondent Management is available now to all Discuss.io customers. For more information about Discuss.io and their Respondent Management module visit, https://support.discuss.io/en/collections/2213224-bring-your-own-respondents .

About Discuss.io

Discuss.io is an enterprise-level, smart video platform for meetings that matter. Leading companies and their partners around the world trust Discuss.io to enable deep, purposeful connections with their key audiences and to securely capture and share insights across their organizations in real-time. The platform has been recognized as one of the most innovative market research companies for six consecutive years in the annual Greenbook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) report and was named one of Gartner's top 25 enterprise software startups to watch in 2020. For more information, visit www.discuss.io .

