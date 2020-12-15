Disenfranchised By Big Tech, Prominent Influencers Join CloutHub, A New Social Media Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloutHub, a next generation social media platform that is revolutionizing the social media industry. It is a complete all-in-one platform, addresses the problems of social media - free expression, privacy and user health, and changes the focus from "look at me" to benefiting society, announced today a lineup of major social media influencers who are fed up with big tech censorship and have joined CloutHub as official brand ambassadors.

Jeff Brain, the founder of CloutHub, welcomed the new ambassadors, noting that the platform continues to gain popularity since its recent launch.

"Unlike other social media platforms, CloutHub is designed to empower people to go beyond posting and to "do". To take action on the issues that impact their lives, communities and society. At the same time we protect free expression, their privacy and created a complete all-in-one platform that offers an amazing level of convenience for our member," Brain explained in a statement. "We bring people together like no other social media platform in the industry and offer a true alternative for members who have lost all faith in the existing social media."

The growing list of CloutHub ambassadors includes:

Harmeet Dhillon – Constitutional attorney

Katrina Pierson – Senior Advisor, Donald J. Trump for President

John Solomon – Journalist

Dr. Gina Loudon – President of programming, Real America's Voice

Carpe Donktum – Digital content creator

Deneen Borelli – Political commentator

Kevin Sorbo – Actor

Kristy Swanson – Actor

Ron Coleman – Attorney

Tom Borelli – Political commentator

For our full list of influencers, please click here.

For more information, go to www.clouthub.com/about. To download the app, visit

Download the CloutHub app on iOS or Download the CloutHub app on Google Play Store.

