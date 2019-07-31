DISH activates The Google Assistant on Hopper receivers; debuts new Google-branded voice remote

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH today began rolling out a software update on the company's Hopper family receivers that allows customers to access the Google Assistant via the DISH voice remote at no additional cost. Customers can use the DISH voice remote to ask the Assistant questions related to what they're watching, as well as receive weather updates, find nearby restaurants, view photos on the screen, control smart home devices and more. These new capabilities build on the DISH voice remote's existing ability to control the TV, including navigation, search and channel selection.

To complement this new integration, the company also debuted a new Google-branded DISH voice remote. With a Google-branded voice button, users can easily speak commands into the remote to activate the Assistant. Existing DISH voice remotes also support the integration.

"Our customers have enthusiastically embraced voice control technology as a key part of their TV experience, so we wanted to find a way to provide even more value and entertainment with the introduction of the Google Assistant on Hopper family receivers," said Rob Sadler, DISH director of product development. "With this update, we've expanded functionality to allow customers to not just control their Hopper, but to ask questions, get answers and control their smart home all through their remote."

Using the Google Assistant on Hopper family receivers

DISH customers can use the DISH voice remote to ask the Assistant general questions like weather forecasts or game scores – and see answers on the screen. Customers can also control their DISH TV experience; manage their smart home devices, such as dimming the lights or adjusting the thermostat; and relive favorite memories from Google Photos. Verbal and visual responses are seamlessly integrated into the existing DISH voice control experience across all Hopper family receivers using cloud-rendering technology from TVersity.

Below are examples of spoken commands customers can ask the Assistant:

"Change the channel to ESPN"

"Show me comedies"

"On Demand"

"Search for funny cat videos on YouTube"

"Launch Netflix"

" Tom Hanks movies"

movies" "Will I need an umbrella today?"

"What's the score of the baseball game"

"Show me my photos in Hawaii "

" "Dim the living room lights"

"What's on my agenda today?"

"Lock the front door"

Customers with a DISH voice remote and a broadband-connected Hopper (all generations), Joey (all models) or Wally can access the Google Assistant once they receive the software update. New customers and existing DISH customers without a voice remote can visit mydish.com/voice-remote to check their eligibility for a free Google-branded voice remote.

To learn more about DISH's new integration with the Google Assistant on Hopper receivers, visit dishvoiceremote.com .

Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

About DISH

Since 1980, DISH has served as the disruptive force in pay-TV, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. By listening to customers and taking bold steps to make TV better, DISH's award-winning entertainment technology and in-home installation services remain unmatched by competitors. DISH continues to push the industry forward with its over-the-top television service, Sling TV. DISH Network L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Visit www.dish.com .

