DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings

"DISH provides ISPs with an economical path to delivering video and other value-add services to their customers," said Perry Crider, manager of DISH Alliance Group. "By working with the DISH Alliance Group, our partners can focus on selling broadband internet with help from DISH's marketing and sales channels, and rely on our video expertise to bring an outstanding TV experience to customers."

In addition to connecting partners with video services, the DISH Alliance Group provides access to the following:

Marketing: DISH Alliance Group creates co-marketing opportunities for partners, giving ISPs the ability to further monetize their broadband-only customer base and meet customer demand for leading video programming and technology.

DISH Alliance Group creates co-marketing opportunities for partners, giving ISPs the ability to further monetize their broadband-only customer base and meet customer demand for leading video programming and technology. Sales: Through its call centers, DISH markets broadband services from DISH Alliance Group partners to video customers looking for the best internet options in their area.

Through its call centers, DISH markets broadband services from DISH Alliance Group partners to video customers looking for the best internet options in their area. In-Home Services: DISH operates a national installation workforce, which is comprised of professionally trained and certified technicians using the latest tools and equipment. DISH In-Home Services reaches virtually any home or business in the United States .

DISH operates a national installation workforce, which is comprised of professionally trained and certified technicians using the latest tools and equipment. DISH In-Home Services reaches virtually any home or business in . DISH Business: ISP partners have the flexibility to market DISH video services to commercial enterprises, including bars, restaurants, offices, hotels, hospitals, apartments and condos.

The DISH Alliance Group serves as a single touch point partners can use to seamlessly access all of DISH's capabilities. For more information about how to participate, visit dish.com/alliance.

About DISH Alliance Group

DISH Alliance Group, a DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) business unit, works with internet service providers (ISPs) to market broadband through DISH's Customer Experience Centers. The group offers ISPs access to DISH's full catalogue of residential and commercial video offerings, the company's national in-home installation workforce and participation in exclusive co-marketing programs. Visit dish.com/alliance.

For more information on DISH TV products and services, visit dish.com

For more information on Sling TV products and services, visit sling.com

For more information on AirTV products and services, visit airtv.net

For company information, visit about.dish.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dish-alliance-group-strengthens-isps-with-broadband-sales-support-video-offerings-300627326.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

Related Links

http://www.dish.com

