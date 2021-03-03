DISH and DraftKings Introduce First-of-Its-Kind App Integration

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network (Nasdaq: DISH) and DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced a strategic agreement across DISH's portfolio of brands to bring DraftKings' sportsbook and daily fantasy experiences directly to DISH customers nationwide, beginning with a first-of-its-kind DraftKings app integration on the DISH TV Hopper platform. The agreement also allows for subsequent DraftKings sportsbook and daily fantasy experiences with DISH Network's SLING TV and Boost Mobile in the future.

DraftKings app on DISH TV

"The integration with DraftKings is an exciting enhancement for our customers and a great addition to the growing DISH TV Hopper platform — a one-stop entertainment hub," said Brian Neylon, Group President, DISH TV. "We're thrilled to work with DraftKings to amplify the sports-fan experience, and extend the DraftKings footprint across our unique suite of services, including SLING TV and Boost Mobile, with potential applications across our 5G wireless buildout in the future."

DISH TV customers with an internet-connected Hopper family receiver will be able to access the DraftKings app to view betting odds and fantasy contests. They can initiate bets or contest entries with DraftKings directly from their TV, then set recordings and watch the live sports that correspond with those bets or fantasy teams.

Once a bet or fantasy contest entry is initiated, customers will be prompted via text message through DraftKings-created technology to complete the transaction within the DraftKings app on their mobile device. Once launched, DISH TV customers can initiate bets for NCAA basketball, NBA, and NHL from the app via Hopper, with additional features to come.

"Our deal with DISH TV and the technology behind it immerses customers within a next-generation viewership experience and reaches these fanbases in a completely new way," said Paul Liberman, president of product and technology and co-founder at DraftKings. "This is a unique opportunity for fans to watch games and engage with our real-money products while the technology also allows for further innovation ahead."

Customers can open and use the DraftKings app while watching any live, on-demand or recorded DISH TV content. The DraftKings app can be accessed via the DISH Voice Remote simply by saying "Launch DraftKings" or from the Apps Menu.

The integrated DraftKings experience is available to all Hopper customers*; placing bets is limited to customers living in states where sports betting is available to DraftKings account holders.

To learn more about the DISH and DraftKings integration, visit mydish.com/draftkings . The DraftKings daily fantasy and sportsbook apps can be downloaded from the App Store or on Google Play .

*Excluding customers in regulated sports betting states where DISH gaming approvals are still pending: West Virginia, Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and New Jersey (as of 7:30 a.m. ET March 3).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN). 21+. DISH customers can also set parental controls on Hopper apps to limit engagement with DraftKings.

App Store® is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC

About the DISH TV Hopper Platform

The award-winning, whole-home Hopper platform leads the industry in DVR features and functionality. Hopper 3 boasts 16 tuners, two terabytes of DVR storage, live and on-demand 4K compatibility, PrimeTime Anytime, AutoHop and integrated apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, YouTube Kids, and Pandora. Voice-control capabilities through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and the DISH Voice Remote give customers easier access to their favorite programming. All DISH customers can access popular live and on-demand content via DISH's streaming app, DISH Anywhere; Hopper (second and third generation) provides on-the-go access to every channel and recorded content as well.

DISH's Hopper platform becomes a whole-home solution with the company's line of Joey client receivers, delivering the best in technology and value.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud native, OpenRAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

Subscribe to DISH email alerts: about.dish.com/alerts

Follow @DISHNews on Twitter: twitter.com/DISHNews

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings' Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, PGA TOUR and NASCAR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings' control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings' Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE DISH Network L.L.C.